Mass. attorney general cracks down on company that buys homes from cash-strapped owners

After buying homes, EasyKnock then rented them back to the former owners, at times for unfair rents in violation of the state consumer protection law, known as Chapter 93A , the AG’s office says.

The settlement resolves allegations that EasyKnock engaged in an unfair and deceptive “equity-skimming scheme” that involved purchasing the homes of consumers at “bargain-basement prices,” according to Campbell’s office.

EasyKnock, a fast-growing company that specializes in purchasing homes from cash-strapped homeowners and renting them back to them, often at inflated prices, has agreed to change its business practices in a settlement, according to the office of Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell.

Advertisement

EasyKnock, a national company based in New York, also violated state laws designed to protect tenants, including by charging unlawful fees and failing to make necessary repairs, the AG’s office says.

Under the terms of the settlement, EasyKnock agreed to permanently cease its “sale-leaseback” business in Massachusetts and to change its business practices, including “returning tens of thousands of dollars of improperly held funds to consumers, lowering rents for certain existing tenants, and complying with landlord-tenant laws,” the AG’s office says.

EasyKnock will also make a payment of $200,000 to the state.

The settlement has set a precedent “that will reinforce efforts to protect consumers from companies who similarly bamboozle consumers out of their hard-earned home equity,” the AG’s office says.

“I am proud of … this precedent-setting settlement with EasyKnock,” Campbell said in a statement. “We will continue to protect consumers, especially in the housing sector.”

The settlement relates to nine transactions in Massachusetts conducted between 2020 and 2022, the AG’s office says.

So-called “proptech” companies — for “property technology” — like EasyKnock use technology like AI and big data to conduct real estate transactions, including “complex and confusing ones such as EasyKnock’s “sale-leaseback solutions,” the AG’s office says.

Advertisement

Such technology can be used to target and exploit vulnerable “house-rich, cash-poor” consumers, who, despite having significant home equity, have little cash income or savings, the AG’s office says.

In its investigation, the office of the attorney general found EasyKnock targeted consumers with online advertisements that used loan-like language and failed to adequately disclose that the company’s products require the consumer to sell their home to EasyKnock, the AG’s office says.

The investigation also found that EasyKnock deceived consumers about market rents and engaged in bait-and-switch tactics, changing the terms of its contract at the last minute to the disadvantage of consumers, the AG’s office says.

“Consumers ended up saddled with complex and lopsided terms which they did not always fully understand,” the AG’s office says.

The office of the attorney general also found that EasyKnock violated Massachusetts landlord-tenant law by charging upfront fees and deposits to its tenants far in excess of the legal maximum, the AG’s office says.

The company also failed to consistently maintain its properties as required under the state sanitary code, and illegally shifted the costs of repairs to tenants, the AG’s office says.

Additionally, EasyKnock illegally charged tenants late fees prior to their payments being 30 days late and illegally charged tenants for water, the AG’s office says.

In the settlement, which was filed in court, EasyKnock specifically denies the AG’s allegations.

In a statement, EasyKnock said it “believes that its past transactions and business practices were at all times lawful and appropriate, and denies any allegations to the contrary. Nonetheless, EasyKnock entered into this agreement to avoid the time, expense, and distraction of protracted litigation.”

Advertisement

“We disagree that the settlement is a win for consumers and with any characterization of it as protecting consumers from selling at bargain-basement prices,” the statement continued. “Prior to the settlement, EasyKnock voluntarily stopped offering sale-leasebacks in Massachusetts because of unfavorable business conditions.”

EasyKnock buys properties at appraised fair market value, the company statement said.

“While we are no longer serving consumers in Massachusetts, we continue to believe in the importance of providing choices to consumers along with the information needed to make the best decisions based on their personal circumstances wherever they are in their residential home lifecycle,” the statement said.

Consumers who believe they may have been subject to unfair and deceptive business practices may file a consumer complaint with the attorney general’s office.

Got a problem? Send your consumer issue to sean.murphy@globe.com. Follow him @spmurphyboston.