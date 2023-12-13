Egg prices could be headed up again after bird flu outbreak

Egg prices are likely to start rising again after the top US producer had its first-ever outbreak of deadly avian influenza. Cal-Maine Foods Inc. in a statement Tuesday said one of its facilities in Kansas tested positive for highly pathogenic birdflu, affecting 684,000 egg-laying hens, or about 1.6 percent of its flock. Based in Mississippi, the biggest US producer had previously avoided infections in the worst-ever global outbreak that prompted more than 72 million birds to be killed in the United States to slow the spread of the virus. The latest outbreak adds to worries that a resurgence could start boosting prices for eggs, which have fallen 69 percent since hitting a record of $5.35 a dozen in the Midwest about a year ago. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AIRLINES

Southwest says last year’s holiday travel debacle will not be repeated

Vowing to avoid a repeat of catastrophic holiday delays that stranded thousands of passengers last year, Southwest Airlines’s leader said the company was “absolutely ready” for an impending travel crush. The carrier has overhauled its operations since then, according to chief executive Bob Jordan, from added workers and improved training to new cold-weather equipment and revamped technology. The stakes for Southwest are high. Last December’s crisis, when its systems were overwhelmed by a storm over multiple days, cost the Dallas-based company nearly $1.2 billion. It also drew intense scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators, and passengers, and led the airline to cut executives’ pay. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Former BP CEO denied payout over misleading company about relationships

The former chief executive of BP has been denied a $41 million payout after he was found to have misled the company over his past relationships with colleagues, the energy giant said Wednesday. Bernard Looney resigned in September after acknowledging he had not been “fully transparent” in his disclosures about his work relationships. BP said the company sought assurances from Looney in 2022 about the relationships but has concluded that his statements were “inaccurate and incomplete.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

EU establishes new rules for gig workers

In a bid to improve working conditions for people who deliver food and offer rides through smartphone apps, the European Union gave provisional approval Wednesday to rules that determine who should get the benefits of full-time employees and restrict the way online platforms use algorithms to manage their workers. The negotiators say the rules will help clear up employment status of as many as 5.5 million people who have been wrongly classified as gig workers but are actually employees entitled to benefits. A platform that meets at least two criteria will be deemed an “employer” and people working for that company will be reclassified as “workers” with the right to a minimum wage, paid vacation, pensions, and unemployment and sickness benefits. The criteria include whether an app limits their pay electronically, supervises work performance, controls working conditions, and restricts hours, determines the allocation of tasks, or dictates a worker’s appearance and conduct. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

EDUCATION

Musk to open a school in Texas

Elon Musk, who moved to Texas during the pandemic, is planning to start a university in Austin, according to tax filings for the billionaire’s latest charity called The Foundation. The new institution, seeded with a roughly $100 million gift from Musk, will start with a STEM-focused primary and secondary school. Once that’s operating, it “intends ultimately to expand its operations to create a university dedicated to education at the highest levels,” according to an application to the Internal Revenue Service for tax-exempt status obtained by Bloomberg. The university will employ “experienced faculty” and feature a traditional curriculum “alongside hands-on learning experience including simulations, case studies, fabrication/design projects and labs,” according to the application, which was filed in October 2022 and approved in March. It will seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer sees a downbeat 2024 as demand for COVID products wanes

Pfizer heads into 2024 with a lower-than-expected sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment after weaker demand had already forced it to trim 2023 projections. The drug maker announced on Wednesday initial expectations for the new year that include about $8 billion in combined sales from its Comirnaty vaccine and the treatment Paxlovid. That falls more than $5 billion short of estimates on Wall Street. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SHORT-TERM RENTALS

Airbnb’s Irish unit settles Italian tax bill

Airbnb’s Irish unit agreed to pay the Italian tax authorities €576 million ($621 million) to settle allegations that it hadn’t paid enough tax. The San Francisco-based home-sharing company doesn’t acknowledge “any liability” as part of the settlement, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Italy’s finance police had claimed that the company failed to pay taxes on about €3.7 billion of rental revenue and claimed that the company owed about €779 million after an audit of the tax years from 2017 to 2021. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Sticker shock hits the annual Christmas markets in Hungary

A cost-of-living crisis in Hungary means that many Hungarians and tourists alike are getting sticker shock at beloved Christmas markets. A bowl of Hungary’s trademark goulash soup goes for $12. Stuffed cabbage, more than $18. A sausage hot dog is $23. In a country where the median net wage is below $900 per month, the ballooning costs have left some Hungarians feeling that the markets aren’t priced for them. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

FOOD

Nestle chief not worried about impact of weight-loss drugs on sales

Nestle CEO Mark Schneider played down the threat of weight-loss drugs to the world’s largest food company as it has been building up its portfolio of products that have lower calories. Nestle now gets half of its revenue from coffee, pet care, and vitamins, compared to 30 percent seven years ago, Schneider said in a Bloomberg TV interview. Those categories are expected to be more resilient as people on weight-loss drugs cut down on snacking and reduce meal sizes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

It’s a Happy Christmas in merry old London

London’s hospitality sector is booming as bookings for Christmas parties soar past 2019 levels, following years blighted by COVID-19 lockdowns and strikes. Across the British capital, restaurants, pubs, and bars were booking reservations for office parties and dinners six months ago in anticipation of a busy season and as a way to incentivize workers. The new Wolseley City restaurant was 70 percent booked for Christmas parties before its doors opened in early November. The Birley Clubs, a string of members-only institutions that include high-profile Annabel’s, were 50 percent booked for the winter holidays by June, says chief operating officer Edoardo Minoli. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Citigroup offers partial bonuses early to those who agree to leave

Citigroup is offering to pay some staffers a portion of their bonuses early if they agree to voluntarily depart as executives continue with their restructuring of the Wall Street giant. The bank is making the offer to staff on a case-by-case basis, according to people familiar with the matter. In addition to the bonus awards, employees who accept the offer would also be allowed to keep all of their deferred stock awards, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing personnel information. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

