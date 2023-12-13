As first gene-editing drug hits the market, biotechs race to field new therapies

The technology is quickly advancing as local biotechs work with second- and third-generation gene-editing tools to design therapies with the promise of permanently lowering cholesterol, preventing strokes, and even vanquishing degenerative and debilitating diseases such as ALS and Huntington’s that have long been death sentences.

Drug makers in Massachusetts and beyond are already deploying gene editing, which snips sequences of patients’ DNA, to develop dozens of other treatments for cancers, heart disease, and rare genetic disorders.

A new treatment for sickle cell disease, which made history last week as the first gene-editing therapy approved by US regulators, is just the opening to what many say is the next frontier for drug discovery and patients suffering from previously untreatable conditions.

“This technology is powerful enough to tackle the most common causes of morbidity in the world,” said Samarth Kulkarni, chief executive of CRISPR Therapeutics, a Swiss biotech that does much of its gene-editing research and manufacturing at sites in Boston and Framingham. “This will change the way people think about medicine.”

Unlike many medicines, which are injected or infused at regular intervals over years, gene-editing could provide “one-and-done” treatments that can last throughout patients’ lives, though it’s too soon to know how many will meet that bar.

Last Friday, the Food and Drug Administration approved Casgevy, a one-time treatment for sickle cell disease, which causes crippling pain and primarily afflicts people of African descent. The drug was developed by CRISPR and its partner, Boston’s Vertex Pharmaceuticals, using an enzyme called CRISPR-Cas9 that works like a pair of molecular scissors to cut out a faulty gene in patients’ cells.

The drug was priced at $2.2 million, raising concerns about how broadly it will be covered by insurance and how uninsured patients will afford it. But as gene editing migrates to more common diseases, economies of scale achieved through higher-volume production could bring down the costs of some future drugs.

Scientists at CRISPR Therapeutics, which last year moved its research base to a new 263,500-square-foot building in South Boston, are experimenting with over a dozen new gene-editing drugs, some treating cancers such as B-cell lymphoma found in lymph nodes, and renal cell carcinoma found in the lining of small tubes in the kidney.

Editas Medicine, one of the first biotechs to embrace gene editing, is readying its own sickle-cell treatment. Beyond that, the Cambridge company is developing a pipeline of drugs that can edit genes in vivo, or inside the body. Early gene-editing therapies, such as Casgevy, the treatment approved last week, work only after cells are extracted from patients, modified, and replanted, a resource-intensive process that’s hard on patients.

“We’re unlocking the full potential of gene editing,” said Editas chief executive Gilmore O’Neill. “I anticipate an acceleration of therapies.”

Another gene-editing pioneer, Intellia Therapeutics of Cambridge, is using a novel system to target genetic mutations. It is initially zeroing in on transthyretin amyloidosis, which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood, and hereditary angioedema, which causes swelling of the face, hands, and feet.

Intellia will eventually field drugs against a broad range of diseases, said chief executive John Leonard. “Every tissue has its problems, whether it’s the brain, the muscles, the lungs, or the eyes,” he said. “There will be a CRISPR therapy for every one of these.”

Many scientists say the speed at which gene editing has evolved is breathtaking. The technology underpinning last week’s landmark FDA approval was outlined in a 2012 paper by American biochemist Jennifer Doudna and French microbiologist Emmanuelle Charpentier and little more than a decade later, their gene-editing approach has become a ubiquitous tool in drug discovery research labs around the world. The duo shared the 2020 Nobel Prize in chemistry for their discovery

“Anybody who does molecular biology uses it,” said Dr. Stuart Orkin, a researcher at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Hospital who helped identify the gene that causes sickle cell disease. “It’s a tool where the more imagination you have as to how to use it, it will allow you to do it.”

The risks of gene editing remain unpredictable because the technology is so new. Early studies warned of the potential for dangerous immune reactions and “off-target editing” that could turn cells cancerous, though scientists say they have adapted techniques to limit those risks.

Startups that sprang up less than 10 years ago to deploy gene editing have grown into larger companies. Intellia has 600 employees, most in Cambridge. Editas has about 230, the bulk of them in Cambridge. CRISPR Therapeutics employs 450 on both sides of the Atlantic, including about 400 in Massachusetts.

Globally, some two dozen companies, along with scores of academic research labs in the United States, Europe, and Asia, are experimenting with gene editing in mice, cells, and human embryos to identify new applications, according to a “CRISPR Trackr” compiled by STAT News, the Globe’s sister publication for science and technology.

Yet one prominent scientist says enthusiasm for gene editing’s potential may be overblown. Harvard geneticist George Church uses gene editing in his own synthetic biology lab to reengineer pig organs for human transplants. But he said gene editing is just one tool in the biology revolution that began with the mapping of the human genome.

Gene therapies, which add genes to fight disease as opposed to subtracting them, have already won approval from the FDA to treat at least a half-dozen rare diseases, including sickle cell, said Church. Another trend that may prove more important than gene editing in combating disease, he said, is genetic counseling, which seeks to reduce the risk of conceiving children with genetic disorders.

Yet advances in gene editing are emerging to not only improve the technology’s precision but also allow it to correct genetic errors rather than just knock out bad genes, potentially expanding the number of diseases that scientists can target.

Gene-editing pioneer David Liu, a co-founder of Editas, helped to develop next-generation methods, such as base editing, at his Broad Institute lab in Cambridge. Those methods have spawned a second wave of gene-editing biotechs.

If the original gene-editing tool, CRISPR-Cas9, can be described as a molecular scissors, base editing works more like a set of molecular erasers and pencils that can replace one DNA letter, or base, with another.

Beam Therapeutics, a biotech with about 350 employees in Cambridge and 70 in North Carolina, uses base editing to correct mutations in patients with sickle cell disease and T-cell cancers. “The tools are continuing to improve,” said John Evans, the chief executive officer, “and we’re in the next gene-editing vanguard.”

Verve Therapeutics, a startup with 250 employees in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood, last year became the first company to use base editing to edit the DNA of a patient with a genetic condition, familial hypercholesterolemia, that greatly elevates cholesterol. Verve is now running clinical trials to determine whether it can safely fix genetic errors.

Sekar Kathiresan, chief executive of Verve, which is working with drug giant Eli Lilly on a portfolio of cholesterol drugs, said base editing has the potential to fend off strokes and heart disease for millions of people by permanently lowering LDL or “bad” cholesterol. “The current way we treat cardiovascular disease, through chronic care, is broken,” he said.

Prime Medicine, a 3-year-old biotech with sites in Cambridge and Watertown, has started work on another gene editing method developed by Liu known as prime editing. By correcting genetic errors with greater precision, Prime’s scientists say they can target 90 percent of known disease-causing mutations, even in progressive degenerative diseases such as ALS and Huntington’s.

“We think this is going to be the linchpin of gene editing in the future,” said Prime Medicine chief executive Keith Gottesdiener.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.