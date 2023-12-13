Wholesale inflation in US slowed further last month

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from October and were up just 2 percent from a year ago — the mildest year-over-year increase since January 2021. Among goods, prices were unchanged from October to November, held down by a 4.1 percent drop in gasoline prices. Services prices were also flat.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4 percent the month before. Measured year over year, producer prices rose just 0.9 percent from November 2022, the smallest such rise since June.

Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease.

Advertisement

Wednesday’s report reinforced the belief that inflation pressures are cooling across the economy, including among wholesale producers. The figures, which reflect prices charged by manufacturers, farmers, and wholesalers, can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise in the coming months.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

Year-over-year producer price inflation has slowed more or less steadily since peaking at 11.7 percent in March 2022. That is the month when the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate to try to slow accelerating prices. Since then, the Fed has raised the rate 11 times, from near zero to about 5.4 percent, the highest level in 22 years.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose just 0.1 percent last month from October and 3.1 percent from a year earlier. But core prices, which the Fed sees as a better indicator of future inflation, were stickier, rising 0.3 percent from October and 4 percent from November 2022. Year-over-year consumer price inflation is down sharply from a four-decade high of 9.1 percent in June 2022 but is still above the Fed’s 2 percent target.

Advertisement

“The data confirm the downtrend in inflation, although consumer prices are moving lower more gradually,” said Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics.

Despite widespread predictions that the Fed rate hikes would cause a recession, the US economy and job market have remained surprisingly strong. That has raised hopes the Fed can pull off a so-called soft landing — raising rates enough to tame inflation without sending the economy into recession.