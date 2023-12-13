Bird sightings on Cape Cod

An unidentified hummingbird turned up in a yard in Wellfleet.

A rough-legged hawk was at High Head in North Truro.

Sightings at Race Point in Provincetown included 550 long-tailed ducks, 800 red-breasted mergansers, a purple sandpiper, 23 dovekies, a black-headed gull, 200 razorbills, 2 common murres, 4 laughing gulls, 5 Iceland gulls, 2 common terns, and 40 snow buntings.

Other sightings around the Cape included single Eastern phoebes in Bourne and Provincetown, a hybrid common x Barrow’s goldeneye in Mashpee, 3 late tree swallows seen in Sandwich and Barnstable plus four more in Truro, 3 long-billed dowitchers in Hyannis, a late sooty shearwater and semipalmated plover at Corporation Beach in Dennis, a red knot at nearby Chapin Beach in Dennis, a whimbrel in West Dennis, 3 willets and an American oystercatcher in Chatham, a late blue-gray gnatcatcher in Eastham, and a red crossbill in Provincetown.

