At Comfort Kitchen, food connects and delights

The restaurant and cafe, in Dorchester’s Uphams Corner, builds its menu around the concept of diaspora. What happens when — by choice or force, for profit or preservation — people and ingredients travel? Chef Kwasi Kwaa and manager Biplaw Rai, along with chef de cuisine Shelley Nason and beverage director Kyisha Davenport, explore this question. Dishes and drinks trace flavors from the African diaspora and across maritime trade routes, connecting dots and cultures. “To understand spices, you have to first know where they are from and what their stories are,” the menu says.

We are all connected. It is a fact that can be hard to feel in a clamoring, divided world. At Comfort Kitchen , one both feels and tastes it.

An illustration: okra, misunderstood and undersung in these parts. It is a joy to see it not just included but celebrated, given pride of place and the treatment it deserves. Seared in brown butter and stacked vertically, the pods are crisp and tender at once, the charring a complement to their grassy flavor. (“I’m sorry, I knocked over your Jenga tower!,” one of the friendly servers tells us with a laugh, setting it down on our table.) They are served over masala-spiced yogurt with crisp plantain crumbs sprinkled on top. The dish traces okra’s journey, from Africa to the Middle East, India, Asia, and beyond, brought to the United States by enslaved people. It also weaves together the personal stories of immigrant owners Kwaa, from Ghana, where okra and plantains are star ingredients, and Rai, from Nepal, where his mother ate a similar dish as a snack growing up. The two met working at Hi-Rise bakery in Cambridge, where both were missing the tastes of home and finding familiar flavors at local African, Salvadoran, Brazilian, and Caribbean restaurants.

Sliders are stuffed with jackfruit (many dishes here are vegetarian, can be made vegan with modification, and/or are gluten-free, all clearly marked), common in South Asia, kissed with jerk spices from the Caribbean. Potato croquettes are reminiscent of aloo chop, a street snack from the Indian subcontinent. Crisp then creamy, they are accompanied by tomato jam and lemon yogurt, with a pert salad of fresh herbs.

Yassa chicken, a braised dish from Senegal that spread throughout West Africa, is both homey and elevated. It’s rich and sweet with caramelized onions, bright and tart with lemon, ingredients found in chicken dishes the world over. Also paired with chicken in dishes all over the world: dumplings. Here, they are made with cassava, mini bites of swallow, the pounded, starchy West African accompaniments to stew. They have a compelling bouncy texture that makes it hard to stop eating them, until they are, sadly, gone.

Spiced eggplant is roasted into complete and tender submission, with tahini pooling over its craggy surface and a bed of Moroccan-inspired couscous underneath. I am not usually jazzed by couscous, but this version is particularly good, studded with vegetables cut in a neat brunoise.

Eggplant appears again in a smoky puree with crisp whole trout in za’atar brown butter and tomato salad. And jerk spices return with the must-order roast duck leg, Jamaican roadside snack dressed for dinner with rice and peas, the Haitian pickled relish pikliz, and a pool of parsley oil that is the most beautiful glowing green.

Dessert is Basque cheesecake with orange blossom caramel or pistachio cardamom ice cream.

Each dish on the menu is delicious in its own right, expertly seasoned with textures fine-tuned, and thought-provoking if you let it be. Even so, one might come to Comfort Kitchen for Davenport’s drinks alone, perhaps with a bowl of excellent crunchy, salty plantain chips. (A challenge right now when seats are hard to come by and the dining room can feel a bit cramped; in September, The New York Times featured Comfort Kitchen on a list of America’s most exciting restaurants.)

The founder of BarNoirBoston, a collective addressing inequities faced by Black members of Boston’s hospitality industry, she was previously at worker-owned restaurant Tanám. The cocktails here — both boozy and “free spirited,” equally good — pick up the themes of Comfort Kitchen and run with them. There’s the Sumac Sour, for instance, featuring Rhodium Gin from queer-owned Rhode Island Spirits, flavored with Middle Eastern sumac and Nepali timur pepper; the Baobab Express is a nonalcoholic elixir combining baobab, ginger, orange blossom water, and Nepali white tea. The wine and beer list is stocked with gems: orange wines, varietals from Croatia, South Africa, California, and even Vermont. “Celebrating BIPOC producers, all day, every day,” the menu states, and one can feel the pride behind the statement.

Dynamic and fun, the cocktail list does what the food menu does not, which is change often. On the one hand, I’d like to taste more of Kwaa’s inventive, thoughtful cooking. On the other, I love so many dishes on the menu, and I’d hate to see them go.

Sitting in Comfort Kitchen, a bright space punctuated by nooks of privacy, it is amusing to recall the building’s history as a comfort station, a public restroom serving Boston’s streetcar riders. It’s somehow fitting, too. The Black-, immigrant-, and woman-owned business (Rita Ferreira and Nyacko Pearl Perry, spouses of Kwaa and Rai respectively, are also partners) aims to be an amenity for all members of its community. By day, it is a more affordable cafe, serving Nepali milk tea, turmeric lattes, and coffee drinks, along with breakfast-lunch fare such as sorrel berry jam with yogurt and granola; toasted Iggy’s rye with house-cured fish, caper-dill cream cheese, and egg; and bowls of rice pilaf with spicy harissa-date roast chicken. I’d work here more often, but the soundtrack is distractingly infectious.

There is a trope that food is what brings us together: that everybody eats, that at the table we can find unity in nourishment despite our differences. But food can also be divisive. It is the territory of emotion, attachment. It encapsulates our personal stories and cultural histories. To whom do these spices, ingredients, and dishes belong? Comfort Kitchen offers a nuanced answer. Humans share and receive and share again, creating that which is delicious and nutritious, through changes, challenges, tragedies, and time. We have that much in common. It is a comfort.

COMFORT KITCHEN

★★★★★

611 Columbia Road, Dorchester, 617-329-6910, www.comfortkitchenbos.com

Wheelchair accessible entrances and ramp.

Prices Small plates $7-$14. Large plates $19-$30. Desserts $10-$12. Cocktails $17; $10-$12 alcohol-free. Cafe fare $7-$15.

Hours Dinner Tue-Sat 4:30-10 p.m. (reservations required). Cafe service Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Noise level Conversation can be difficult, particularly during the day due to loud but very danceable music.

★★★★★ Extraordinary | ★★★★ Excellent | ★★★ Very good | ★★ Good | ★ Fair | (No stars) Poor





