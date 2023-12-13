How do you figure out which dating app is best for you?

There are so many dating sites, and I wondered if you might have suggestions about what to look for, as it might not be appropriate for you to support one site over another. Thank you.

Q. I like your style, approach to advice, and podcast. I’m ready to start dating again after divorcing 12 years ago. I’m now retired, 68, and have been urged by my sister and her savvy daughter to try the dating site Hinge. Your thoughts? I tend to be attracted to Jewish men like my ex, who is now one of my closest friends — smart with humor and an all around mensch. I’m not interested in hookups.

– Considering

A. Dating apps change a lot by the day. There are always new people joining and deleting their accounts, so I wouldn’t be able to tell you one is better than the other, even if I wanted to.

I do like Hinge, personally. I happen to like the question prompts it gives users, and I think it’s an easy-to-read platform. That’s the thing you’ll want to decide — what it looks like to you. Dating apps are better when they feel intuitive and nice to look at. If you find yourself confused, overwhelmed, or frustrated by a platform, move on to another. It’s a very subjective thing.

Have your sister and her daughter show you a few options and pick the one that looks like the most fun. Also decide whether the app is best as is, or if it’s worth paying for an upgraded membership. Sometimes spending some money allows you to see more people at once. Or, maybe seeing fewer is better because you don’t want to spend too much time looking, in general.

The other point I’ll make is that as much as you adore your ex (so great for you!), you might enjoy people who aren’t like him at all. Just a thought. If it’s important to date a Jewish person, great. But if that desire is about duplicating an experience, know that everyone else will be different. You might benefit from considering all kinds of people.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

Dating sites are a lot like dating: You try one for a little and if you don’t like it, you move on. There are plenty out there. SUNALSORISES

Know thyself. I mean, really. Saying “good quality person” is not helpful without specific elements that mean good quality to you. Example: Is kindness more important than intelligence; Is volunteering important, and if so, for what cause? What shared activities would you like? Etc. NANOSECO

This isn’t about the apps or trying to evaluate them. It’s about you, and how you approach using them as a tool, and it’s not like the yellow brick road. You’re going to experience deception, ghosting, and superficial people. It’s a slice of the general public . . . a very mixed bag. That being said, you’ll meet some really great people too. I met my husband, the love of my life, on Match 20 years ago. During the year I was using it, I had all kinds of experiences, mostly positive, and only a few I’d call “less than great.” Just go into it with realistic expectations, and don’t rely solely on apps to meet people. Make sure you’re diversifying your people meeting portfolio. EACB

I think you can find great people on any of the apps — and scammers too. Just pick one and try it. FREEADVICEFORYOU