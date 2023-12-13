Boston City Council unanimously approves $82 million police patrolmen’s contract

The contract adopted Wednesday also includes, for the first time, about 30 crimes that would not be eligible for arbitration if an officer were indicted for them or if they were featured in a sustained internal department finding.

In a pair of 12-0 votes during the council’s regular meeting Wednesday, the city’s legislative body approved funding the $82 million pact reached between Wu’s administration and the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which includes discipline and detail reforms, as well as cost of living increases and retention incentives.

The Boston City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved funding the new Boston police patrolmen’s contract, marking a big win for the administration of Mayor Michelle Wu.

Advertisement

Those crimes include murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, human trafficking, armed robbery, and hate crimes. Disciplinary measures related to other allegations of misconduct, such as use of excessive force, would still be subject to arbitration.

Currently, a police officer facing any disciplinary matter can seek arbitration, a process sometimes used to overturn orders. Earlier this year, city officials said five members of the department’s current sworn officers were fired only to be rehired through arbitration.

The changes to police discipline were the focus of much of a Tuesday hearing before the City Council.

Councilor Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta said Tuesday that she was pleased to see the relinquishing of arbitration rights for certain offenses. “That is excellent,” she said.

Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune said it was a “rare feat” to have such a provision included in the contract agreement. “I have a lot of cautious optimism about what’s in this agreement,” she said.

Councilor Kendra Lara, meanwhile, wanted to know why domestic assault and battery was excluded from the list of offenses.

The Wu administration has said it did not get everything it wanted in the contract agreement, and Lou Mandarini, the mayor’s senior adviser for labor policy, said during Tuesday’s hearing that he was not going to get into the nitty-gritty of the contract negotiations.

Advertisement

The contract includes a 21 percent increase in costs over five years, with boosts in salaries, benefits, and incentives, retroactive to the summer of 2020 when the union’s previous contract expired.

Cost of living increases means the current average base salary for a patrol officer would increase to nearly $90,000 by the summer of 2025, from the current average of $82,278. That is before overtime and additional income from police detail work, which can add hundreds of thousands of dollars to an officer’s take-home pay.

The contract also changes the paid detail system. Under the new deal, if details go unfilled by police officers, they may be offered first to Boston police retirees, Boston Housing Authority officers, and university or college officers, then municipal officers, and civilian contract personnel. About 40 percent of details go unfilled in the city, according to the Wu administration.

“The goal was to end the monopoly on who can perform details,” Mandarini said.

The contract also ends the practice of allowing officers who finish a detail early to start a second one, preventing police from collecting double pay for the same period of time. It will also aim to streamline the administration of the detail system.

The department has about 2,100 sworn officers. Currently 172 of those officers are out injured, police officials told councilors Tuesday. In an attempt to simplify the process, the contract calls for an independent medical examiner to settle disagreements between an officer’s doctor and the department’s doctor regarding an individual’s ability to return to work.

Advertisement

Previous Globe material is included in this report.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.