Boston’s Shaw and Taylor schools merger gets initial approval for state funding

Nearly half of the districts approved serve a majority of Black and brown students, a shift from those that have historically been awarded funding by the agency. A Globe analysis earlier this year found Massachusetts provided thousands more dollars of state aid for new schools and renovations since 2007 in districts with a majority of white students, than for districts with a majority of students of color, which tend to be in urban areas that often have deteriorating buildings.

BPS is one of 19 districts the state accepted into the first phase of the process of getting state funding for large-scale school construction projects.

Boston Public Schools got initial approval from the Massachusetts School Building Authority Wednesday for funding to build a new elementary school to house a merged P.A. Shaw Elementary School and Charles H. Taylor Elementary School.

Boston’s plan to merge the Shaw and Taylor schools and construct a new building in Southern Dorchester or Mattapan to house the two is part of Mayor Michelle Wu’s Green New Deal for Boston Public Schools, which aims to spend more than $2 billion to overhaul the district’s aging facilities and address declining enrollment.

Neither school, like many in the district, has a gym, auditorium, or science labs. The Taylor school also lacks a library, and the Shaw, currently a K-5 school, does not have the capacity to expand to fit the district’s preferred K-6 configuration.

The district announced earlier this year it would be seeking state funding to construct a new campus to merge the schools, but that aid was not guaranteed — Boston had not gotten a project into the state funding pipeline for about two years.

BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper thanked the build authority board Wednesday for accepting the district’s application for the project, acknowledging the agency receives more requests than it can fund. The BPS school will need to progress through several steps before getting formal approval for state funding, including local authorization for the district’s share of the costs.

“This proposal will be transformative for our South Dorchester and Mattapan communities, who will enjoy not just a new or renovated state-of-the-art building for the Shaw community, but also for a promise for the current students and the future generations of students for what’s possible when partners and people come together within the city of Boston and our state,” Skipper said.

The merger proposal has been controversial among some in the community, who have argued the district should put a pause on any mergers until the district finalizes its long-term facilities plan as required by the state improvement plan, and analyze how any mergers might disproportionately uproot students of color, students with disabilities, English learners, and low-income students.









Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold.