Boston superintendent expected to recommend changes to exam school admission policy

Boston Superintendent Mary Skipper on Wednesday night proposed a major change to how the district awards bonus points to students seeking admission to one of its three exam schools, following more than two years of discontent expressed by some parents and some School Committee members.

Under the proposed change, the 10 bonus points awarded to applicants who attend high-poverty schools — regardless of whether they live in a low-income household — would vary in value depending upon where applicants live in the city. Skipper unveiled the proposed change at a School Committee meeting.

The change attempts to address concerns among many parents and some School Committee members that some of the city’s highest-achieving students didn’t get seats at Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, or the John D. O’Bryant School of Math and Science because they didn’t receive any bonus points, while applicants with lower grades and test scores got in because they received bonus points.

The district’s admissions formula divides applicants into eight tiers based on the socioeconomic conditions of where they live. The most affluent tiers tend to have the most applications, enabling those with the bonus points to have an edge in the admissions race.

To that end, the value of the bonus points for applicants in the most affluent tiers would decrease to as little as 2 or 4 points, while those applicants residing in some of the city’s poorest areas could receive 10 or 11 points.

Skipper emphasized the need to move cautiously. The district just fully implemented the policy last year by adding back in the entrance exam after a hiatus during the pandemic.

“Because we only have one year of invitation data, there is still hesitation to make any major changes without understanding if the data from this year is an anomaly or will be consistent in future invitation cycles,” Skipper wrote in a memo to the School Committee. “Understanding there is a desire for an adjustment from School Committee members, the option I am recommending is ... point differential by tier.”

If the committee approves Skipper’s recommendation, it would be the first change made to the admission policy since the School Committee adopted it two and a half years ago.

There are, however, inconsistencies in Skipper’s recommendation. For instance, applicants in tier 1 — the lowest socioeconomic tier — would receive 9 points for attending a high-poverty school, but those in tier 2 would receive 11 points. Similarly, students in tier 4 would receive 5 points, but those in tier 6 would get 8 points.

Point differentials were based on gaps in composite scores between applicants last year who qualified for bonus points and those who did not within each tier.

Scores of parents have repeatedly raised concerns about awarding bonus points based on attending high-poverty schools because it gives an advantage to many middle-class applicants while leaving some low-income applicants without any.

But many civil rights activists and like-minded families have lauded the overall policy for increasing the diversity of the applicants who get into the three schools. The most dramatic increase occurred among Black applicants for the seventh grade: 22 percent of admission offers went to them for this school year, up from 13 percent for the 2020-21 school year.

The policy — adopted by the School Committee in July 2021 following tense public debate and political maneuvering — replaced a decades-old policy, which ranked all applicants citywide based on their academic grades and scores from an entrance exam. Bonus points were not part of the equation.

Under the current admissions policy, applicants can receive up to 100 points in a composite score based on their academic grades and the results from their entrance exam. In addition to giving applicants 10 bonus points if they attend a high-poverty school, other applicants who live in certain public housing, are homeless, or are in the care of the state Department of Children and Families can receive 15 bonus points.

Qualifying applicants only get one set of points. Skipper’s recommendation only pertains to the high-poverty school points.

Boston Public Schools considers a school to be high-poverty if 40 percent or more of its students live in households receiving government assistance. All but a handful of BPS schools and most charter schools meet that threshold, resulting in a policy that has allowed hundreds of middle-class applicants to have access to bonus points.

More than 400 seventh-grade applicants who were not economically disadvantaged received 10 bonus points as part of the admission process for the 2023-24 school year and nearly 85 percent of them got in, according to a school department analysis released in November.

By contrast, 29 seventh-grade applicants who were low-income didn’t get any bonus points and 13 of them didn’t receive an admission offer.

Mayor Michelle Wu, while campaigning for office shortly after the policy’s adoption, voiced hesitancy about awarding bonus points based on schoolwide populations of students, telling WBUR Radio Boston during an interview, “I want to see the individual socioeconomic situations of our students accounted for and believe that should be part of equity within the system.”

But as mayor, Wu has said she wants to give BPS a chance to fully implement the policy and that she would monitor the outcomes closely.

On the School Committee, Brandon Cardet-Hernandez has been the most outspoken member advocating for change, expressing strong support for tying all bonus points to the individual economic situations of applicants.

However, two high-ranking BPS officials in November, while releasing the data analysis, rejected the idea, arguing that requiring applicants to provide financial information about their households could make it more difficult for low-income applicants to secure the benefit.

James Vaznis can be reached at james.vaznis@globe.com.