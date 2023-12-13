3-year-old boy wanders away from daycare in Salem

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy wandered away from a day-care facility in Salem on Friday and was found walking alone by a mail carrier.

The Postal Service employee who found the boy called the police, and the child was taken to a local hospital “for an evaluation as a precaution,” police said. The boy was found wearing a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, and only socks on his feet, police said.

Officers at the scene were approached by staff from Salem Community Child Care Inc., a day-care program at 90 Congress St., who said they were looking for the child.