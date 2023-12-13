3-year-old boy wanders away from daycare in Salem

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy wandered away from a day-care facility in Salem on Friday and was found walking alone by a mail carrier.
The Postal Service employee who found the boy called the police, and the child was taken to a local hospital “for an evaluation as a precaution,” police said. The boy was found wearing a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, and only socks on his feet, police said.
Officers at the scene were approached by staff from Salem Community Child Care Inc., a day-care program at 90 Congress St., who said they were looking for the child.
Police said the boy apparently opened the door at the daycare and walked outside at 10:43 a.m., 34 minutes before officers responded.
“The child’s parents were notified, and a report was made by officers to the Department of Children and Families, who will work in conjunction with the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care on this matter,” police said in a statement.
The state Department of Early Education and Care, which oversees early education and care programs, said it is investigating and had no further comment. Representatives from Salem Community Child Care Inc. could not be immediately reached for comment.
