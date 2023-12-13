Bridge closure = budget buster

Providence, for example, is projecting that it could spend $15,309 a day on police details to help guide drivers in the right direction as they try to navigate the East Side, with as many as 15 additional officers needed to work during the busiest commute times.

As state and municipal leaders begin to move past the initial shock phase of having to close the westbound side of the busy Washington Bridge on I-195, the cost of overtime for extra police details is going to come into sharper focus in the coming days – with leaders in Providence and East Providence seeking some form of relief from the state and federal government.

By comparison, New Year’s Day is typically one of the most expensive police detail days of the year (after the ball drops), and that usually costs anywhere from $10,000 to $13,000 for that single day.

Those are preliminary estimates that could change based on shifts in traffic mitigating strategies, but Mayor Brett Smiley told Channel 12 that he told Governor Dan McKee during a conference call on Tuesday that he expects the city to be reimbursed for those costs.

Stepping back: There has been some talk about potentially declaring a state of emergency to seek additional financial support from the federal government, but McKee and Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. poured cold water on the idea.

In an interview with WPRO’s Dan Yorke on Tuesday, Alviti even suggested the state might be “penalized by our own success” in securing more federal aid because officials closed the bridge before a catastrophe could happen. He did say that the state is exploring all of its options with the federal government. McKee also said he spoke with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday.

Still, there doesn’t appear to be any harm in declaring some type of emergency, and then leaning on Rhode Island’s congressional delegation and relationships at the White House to get it approved. There isn’t a penalty for getting rejected.

We could learn more this morning when McKee holds separate press conferences with East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva (at 9:30 a.m.) and Smiley (at 11:45 a.m.).

