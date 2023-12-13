Brief shot of cold air arriving overnight

As a point of meteorology, wind direction is named for the direction the wind is coming from, not where the wind is headed. A southerly wind comes from the south, even though if you were driving, you would be on a northbound route.

Wind direction is such an important element of weather. Tuesday night’s winds, although light, continued to flow from the southwest. This prevented temperatures from falling too far and it wasn’t too cold this morning, hovering in the 30s.

We will see lots of quick temperature changes over the next few days and one of the ways you can track these shifts from cold to mild and back is by analyzing the wind.

On Wednesday the winds will be flipping to the northwest. This change in direction will push out the mild air and allow a brief shot of colder air to arrive for about 24 hours. As the air mass changes, dew points will drop. This touch of arctic air won’t last. The loop below shows very dry air (denoted in brown) arriving and then being pushed back to the north as a return flow of southwesterly winds return.

Lower dew points push south into New England and then are pushed out by Friday as milder air arrives. COD Weather

The core of this brief cold will be here on Thursday. Temperatures will only reach into the 30s but the little bit of a breeze will make it feel more like the 20s during much of the day. There will be bright sunshine, but this time of year the sun is quite weak and provides limited warmth.

Temperature will fail to reach 40 degrees Thursday as a quick shot of colder air settles across New England. NOAA

Then come Friday, the winds will once again shift, becoming a bit more southwest as opposed to northwest. Temperatures will respond in kind and afternoon highs get right back into the 40s to near 50 degrees. This mild air, along with some sunshine, takes us into the weekend. Winds should be light and if you haven’t completed all of your fall yard cleanup, now’s the time.

Afternoon highs approach 50 degrees Friday afternoon across the region. NOAA

Looking ahead, a new storm could be possible at the beginning of next week, bringing more rain and wind that could impact the Monday morning commute in Southern New England. There won’t be any cold air in place as this storm arrives, so wintry weather isn’t expected. This pattern of brief cold followed by warmups here in December is typical with a strong El Niño, a periodic warming of the central and eastern Pacific that is currently impacting the United States. More forecast details will emerge on this storm as the week progresses.

A new storm potentially brings rain to the area next Monday and there is also the potential for higher winds as well. Tropical Tidbits

Weather outlook

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds, with a high near 41 degrees. West wind 13 to 16 miles per hour , with gusts as high as 29 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 23. West wind 10 to 14 miles per hour.

THURSDAY: Sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 10 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 21 miles per hour. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind 8 to 10 miles per hour.

FRIDAY: Sunny, with a high near 49. West wind 10 to 13 miles per hour. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 35. West wind around 10 miles per hour.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West wind around 11 miles per hour becoming north in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 33. Northeast wind 6 to 9 miles per hour becoming southeast after midnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 6 to 9 miles per hour. A chance of rain in the evening after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Southeast wind around 10 miles per hour. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.