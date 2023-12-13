Residents stopped moving their cars on street cleaning days during a parking pilot program. Now Cambridge wants to double fines.

The city stopped towing earlier this year, when it rolled out a pilot program in which scofflaws are instead issued a $50 ticket.

After the city stopped towing for street sweeping violations in April, many drivers stopped moving their cars at all — and the number of repeat offenders nearly tripled, according to a report released last week. Now, Cambridge officials want to begin doubling the fine — from $50 to $100 — for failing to move a vehicle, starting next year.

But, as it turns out, $50 to park was a fair deal for some locals — or, at least, it’s a cheap enough ticket to sleep through the calls to move instead of getting up.

A city analysis of the pilot found that the program has resulted in quicker ticketing and cleaning operations and yielded “appropriate levels of cleanliness,” though streets are a bit dirtier, but more and more vehicles are simply staying put when the sweepers come. After crews stopped towing, the city issued nearly twice as many parking tickets for sweeping violations, according to the report.

Between April and December 2022, Cambridge issued 6,905 tickets and towed 5,749 vehicles; in 2023, 13,322 tickets were issued. Meanwhile, the number of repeat offenders rose from 632 to 1,883, with more than five times as many vehicles clocking three or more tickets.

“I think this was a solution looking for a problem to solve. There was no problem before, we had towing,” said City Councilor John Toner, who opposed eliminating towing when the pilot was first proposed. “Most people would get towed once, and that was the end of it. They would then take street cleaning day seriously.”

As the program went on — and residents grew more familiar with the new rules — fewer and fewer people moved their cars each month, according to the report.

Toner said people are “willing to eat the $50 ticket,” rendering the new policy ineffective. He said most people who live in Cambridge know to move their car when the street cleaners come, and his constituents complain that overall street cleanliness seems to be suffering.

“The logic of this program has gone out the window,” Toner said.

Though the $50 fine is higher than the previous $30 ticket, the total cost of blocking a street sweeper is lower than it was in 2022. Before the pilot began, drivers who parked in the way of a sweeper faced a cascade of fines: a $30 ticket, plus $100 for a tow, and a $40 fee for each day they didn’t reclaim their vehicle by midnight, the Globe previously reported.

With tickets on the rise, Cambridge is planning to increase the parking fine to $100. That would still be less than the minimum $130 scofflaws used to be charged, but officials hope it will be enough to curb bad behavior.

Councilor Quinton Zondervan said creating an escalating fee system — on the table for 2025 — could put pressure on those who repeatedly ignore the cleaning schedule without prompting the city to reinstate towing, which he said disproportionately impacts low-income residents. Zondervan was among the original sponsors of the pilot.

The cost of towing is “a pretty significant hit,” Zondervan said. And getting a car towed can mean having to take time off work to retrieve it, he added — “now they get penalized at work.”

Zondervan called the pilot program “very successful, because we’ve avoided something like 6,000 tows.”

He noted that the entire cleaning operation moves more quickly when workers don’t need to wait for a tow truck to arrive and pick up a vehicle, which can take 10-15 minutes.

John Fitzgerald, environmental services manager for the Cambridge Department of Public Works, said crews are finishing routes about an hour earlier this year.

“We are writing lots of tickets and we’re sweeping around lots of cars,” Fitzgerald said. But “our crews on the street are okay with it.”

The streets are also a bit dirtier, the report found, despite the city spending an additional $125,000 to cover manual sweeping and leaf-blowing around illegally parked vehicles. That increase amounted to 25 percent more than the prior year’s street cleaning budget.

Between 1,500 and 2,000 tons of debris are removed from Cambridge streets each year. So far, the amount of waste collected was down around 10 percent compared to this time last year. But Fitzgerald said that figure is difficult to quantify before the end of the sweeping season.

Cambridge residents mostly favored the no-tow approach, according to a city survey. Out of 400 residents randomly called in September, 69 percent said they wanted the program to become permanent, while 10 percent opposed the change.

Street cleaners operate from April through December. They sweep both sides of residential streets once per month. Parks, plazas, and certain main streets are cleaned more frequently.

Raising the fine requires Cambridge to file a home rule petition, which must be approved by the state Legislature. Councilor Toner said Cambridge could reinstate towing “tomorrow” without needing approval from the state.

But bringing back the tow trucks could be difficult, since the city’s former contractor, Phil’s Towing, went out of business last year. At the time, its owner blamed the pilot program.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.