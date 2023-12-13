Cape Cod researcher tags massive white shark off coast of South Carolina

Megan Winton, a research scientist at the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, stopped in South Carolina to join Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, for the first research trip of the winter season on her way to visit her parents in Florida.

Christmas came early for a Cape Cod shark researcher who helped tag a 14-foot, 2,800-pound white shark Friday off the coast of South Carolina, the first white shark to receive a camera tag in the area.

To lure a shark, Michalove said he stops the boat and puts oil and blood in the water to “emulate a dead whale.” At this time of year, they were expecting to catch one or two smaller sharks at most.

Advertisement

To their surprise, they caught a shark so big they were buzzing about it days later.

“It’s always exciting when you have the opportunity to tag a white shark, no matter what its size is, but we don’t often see sharks this size off the coast of [the] Cape,” Winton said. “So you can only imagine I feel like a kid on Christmas Eve right now. It really is like Christmas came early this year.”

When they watched the shadow of a giant shark approach, Michalove said he could “feel my heart beat in my fingertips.”

“I’ve seen quite a few white sharks but when you see one of this size, you kick it up another notch,” he said.

Once the shark took the bait and gets hooked onto the boat, they tried to keep their composure and begin their research, he said.

“I don’t think you could jump out of an airplane and get the same adrenaline rush as there is being attached to an adult great white shark,” Michalove said.

They took genetic samples from the shark, which Michalove named LeeBeth, and applied four different camera tags, one of which took 10 hours of video before it fell off the shark and floated to the surface, where it sent a signal so researchers could retrieve it.

Advertisement

“You’re essentially riding on the back of a white shark and see everything it does for hours on end,” Winton said. “We’re essentially giving smartphones to white sharks.”

Camera tags have a suite of different sensors that record data on sharks’ movements, behaviors, and environment, giving them millions of data points, Winton said.

Winton leaned over the side of the boat to attach the clips onto the shark’s dorsal fin.

“She was a piece of cake to work on,” Michalove said. “She kind of waved the white flag and said ‘you can do whatever you want.’ It was perfect.”

A Cape Cod researcher tagged a 14-foot, 2,800 pound white shark off the coast of South Carolina. - (EJ Young) EJ Young

Winton also attached a satellite tag to the shark so it can be tracked on the app Sharktivity until it detaches in about a year.

Another satellite tag will collect data for eight months about where she goes, including the water temperature and the depth of the water.

The fourth tag is an “acoustic transmitter” that records whenever the shark swims within range of one of the underwater listening stations around the United States and Canada,

“They’re kind of like an E-ZPass system for sharks,” she said.

The shark was covered in scratches, most likely caused by seals she was trying to eat from Cape Cod or closer to Canada where she had likely spent her summers before heading south for the winter.

Advertisement

While most people would be terrified to come across a 14-foot shark, Winton described it as humbling.

“I have so much respect for these animals and it really is an honor to have the opportunity to tag her and see where she goes learn more about her,” Winton said.

Based on her size, LeeBeth is estimated to be in her mid-20s; most white sharks don’t live past 7, Winton said.

“Which is crazy impressive when you think about how tough the oceanic environment is. They have so many different challenges to navigate to make it out there that long,” Winton said. “But also it just gives you so much respect for the power of those animals.”





















Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.