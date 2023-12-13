‘Cars are literally at a standstill outside’: Rhode Island residents react to Washington Bridge closure

Thousands of residents have been forced to switch up their daily commutes since the bridge closed. A spokesperson for the East Providence mayor’s office said the city immediately sprung into action when the state informed them of the closure, contacting police, fire, and Department of Public Works crews, and increasing manpower on rescue crews. The city also sent out a newsletter to 13,000 registered residents and sent out emergency alerts.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Motorists on Wednesday continued to sit in snarled traffic as residents navigated the sudden and unexpected closure of the Washington Bridge this week, a shutdown that caused congestion and led to lengthy commutes after the state’s Department of Transportation abruptly announced the span needed to undergo critical safety updates .

But the gridlock has created headaches for residents across the state.

Gregory Waksmulski said he watched the traffic crawl in front of his East Providence home for hours during rush hour Monday evening, and again on Tuesday morning.

The small residential neighborhood where he lives, on Ingraham Street, was one of the roads near the intersection at Warren Avenue and Broadway where traffic was redirected to after the state’s Department of Transportation abruptly announced the closure.

“Cars are literally at a standstill outside,” Waksmulski told the Globe Tuesday morning. He said he and his neighbors were stopping traffic for each other so that they could get in and out of driveways to get to and from work. The road usually takes about 20 seconds to drive down, and it was taking cars closer to 30 minutes.

He said he was surprised he and his neighbors weren’t given any heads up from officials.

“Why weren’t we informed our street was going to become less passable? Why weren’t any measures taken to ensure working folks could get into their driveways last night?” Waksmulski asked, adding that there seemed to be confusion on his street Monday night, especially among police officers.

“It seemed like they were out there trying to wave people around, but they didn’t even have the basic information on how people could avoid going into circles,” Waksmulski said.

Part of the problem, he added, was that apps like Google Maps and Waze weren’t up to speed on the detours.

“They didn’t get the tea from RIDOT as to what the detour was,” Waksmulski said. “People were getting sent all over the place.”

John Marion, executive director at Common Cause Rhode Island, tweeted about a similar experience.

“Stuck in traffic in East Providence when a cop pulled up and directed me to go a different way with no verbal instructions. They’re very clearly making this up as they go along,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He added that his 17-mile commute took 4 hours and 32 minutes Monday morning.

“This is turning me into a person I don’t want to be,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, Marion posted on social media that it was a work-from-home day for him, but it took his wife just about an hour to get to work.

“Good luck to everyone else out there,” he wrote.

Rachael Biancuzzo, an internal medicine doctor at Kent Hospital in Warwick, called her new commute “a nightmare” now that the Washington Bridge is closed. Biancuzzo is from Barrington and her drive to work usually takes 25 minutes. Now, it’ll take around 2 hours.

She called the news of the Washington Bridge closure “shocking.”

“We didn’t know that this was going to happen,” Biancuzzo said. “There’s so many people that commute from the East Bay into either Providence or Warwick, or even to Boston.”

She said she plans to leave work about an hour earlier than usual.

“It’s going to be added stress to my day, but it’s good they caught it before any major catastrophic event happened,” Biancuzzo said.

One of her concerns with the bridge closure is how individuals with health emergencies will get to hospitals.

“Time is of the essence when you have a patient with stroke or heart attack,” Biancuzzo said. “They need to get to the hospital very quickly.”

She noted how the closure shut down access to local hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital, the only level 1 trauma center for southeastern New England. On Tuesday, RIDOT opened a lane on the bridge for ambulances and police cruisers only.

“I’m hoping that will be sufficient and doesn’t cause any delays in care,” Biancuzzo said.

Lifespan, the state’s largest hospital system, said in a statement that anyone coming to one of their facilities in Providence or East Providence “should expect significant travel delays.”

“We strongly advise that patients use a GPS or other mapping program to plan their route and departure time to minimize the risk of missed appointments,” the statement said.

Lifespan added that the emergency lane on the closed bridge would “ensure no delays in transporting patients on that section of roadway.”

Alerts and updates will be posted on their website.

Brittany Bowker