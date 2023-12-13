Claims made to OTC Markets misstate Memorial Hospital development plans

In the company’s filings to the Over-The-Counter Markets for securities, it claimed to be entitled to millions in state and federal historic tax credits, “overwhelming support” from Pawtucket’s mayor, a certificate of occupancy in hand, a voluntary foreclosure completed in November, and plans to create veterans’ housing, 330 affordable housing units, shared office space, 100,000 square feet of commercial space, and a shelter for homeless families.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Bayport International Holdings, a Florida public company led by Rhode Island entrepreneur Michael A. Mota , has made all kinds of claims about its plans to develop the former Memorial Hospital property here.

The claims, made by Bayport in its in annual and quarterly disclosure statements, sound too good to be true.

It turns out, many of them are either misleading or outright false.

According to court records, the property has not undergone a foreclosure of any kind. There is no certificate of occupancy and no official plan for Mayor Donald Grebien to support.

There is no evidence the property is entitled to nearly $20 million in state and federal historic tax credits, as Bayport claims. The Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission never got an application from Bayport describing the proposed project, so it can’t allocate any amount of money for federal tax credits. There’s also no agreement between Bayport and the state Division of Taxation.

Despite Bayport’s claims, Rhode Island Housing said it never received a tax credit funding application from the company or its affiliate, Memorial Real Estate Group LLC, which Mota was heading.

The hospital hasn’t been used as a temporary homeless shelter since November 2022 — and Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor said last April that he wasn’t working with Mota’s company to restore the property. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha also intervened in late March on Memorial Real Estate Group’s attempt to foreclose on the property, and it’s still tangled up in court.

Basically, neither Bayport nor Memorial Real Estate Group LLC have any claim to the former hospital property. Memorial Real Estate Group is no longer active.

These kinds of misstatements are a problem under federal securities laws.

All publicly traded companies are required by the US Securities and Exchange Commission to file public disclosure reports. The reports are intended to help investors make informed decisions about buying and selling shares.

The documents, published on the SEC’s EDGAR database or, in Bayport’s case, on the OTC Markets, are supposed to include full, truthful, fair, and accurate information about a company’s financial conditions, operations, management compensation, assets and liabilities, legal and disciplinary history, and other areas of business.

Water damage pictured on Oct. 14, 2022 from a sewage pipe leak at the former Memorial Hospital property in Pawtucket, R.I. The leak, which took place in October 2022, caused a "category 3" water loss, which means the water is grossly contaminated and can contain toxigenic, pathogenic, and other harmful materials. Category 3 water damage, also known as "black water," is the most extreme kind of water damage. John Vigniero

Small companies like Bayport trading on the OTC Markets, also known as the “pink sheets,” can file with the SEC or the OTC Markets, where the requirements are less stringent. For example, companies labeled Expert Market, like Bayport, require disclosure of financial statements, but the financial statements do not need to be audited.

No matter where the companies file, their disclosure statements must follow federal securities laws, says Charles P. Cullinan, an accounting professor at Bryant University.

The law is clear: Section 10(b) of the Exchange Act and Rule 10b-5, on employment of manipulative and deceptive devices, explicitly prohibits companies selling securities, including those on the pink sheets, from fraud, and from making untrue statements, material misrepresentations, and misleading omissions.

Even if the securities are not traded on a national securities exchange, Rule 10b-5, which prohibits “any untrue statement of a material fact,” applies, Cullinan said.

Investors who buy or sell securities based on false or misleading information can sue the company, but as a general rule, the SEC doesn’t need to wait for an investor to act. The SEC’s Division of Enforcement can launch its own investigation into possible violations of the federal securities laws and take action. The SEC can bring civil enforcement actions on its own, but if the investigation finds violations are egregious enough, it can refer the matter to the Department of Justice, which investigates criminal actions.

Bayport, which has a reputation as a pump-and-dump scheme, was previously disciplined. The SEC suspended its trading in March 2021 “because of questions regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about the Company in the marketplace ... and unusual and unexplained trading activity affecting the market for its securities.” Bayport is labeled “buyer beware” on the OTC Markets; its shares are worth a fraction of a penny, and can’t be traded in the United States.

Cullinan noted other areas that the SEC warns are red flags for microcap companies in the OTC market: no audits; assets are greater than 8 million but there are no revenues; insiders own 28 percent of common and 50 percent of preferred shares.

Mota became Bayport’s president in September 2022, after Bayport bought VirtualCons, his app and entertainment company that held mob-themed conventions and launched a cryptocurrency called VirtualCoin, or $VCon.

VirtualCons investors were given shares in Bayport -- but the shares, the app, and $VCon are unusable.

A SEC spokesman declined comment on the Globe’s questions regarding Bayport.

Pawtucket RI 3/27/23 Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket, which was closed in 2017 and is being considered to house families who are homeless, even though questions remain about its ownership and its connection to Rhode Island businessman Michael A. Mota. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Mota did not respond to the Globe’s questions about the statements about the former Memorial Hospital in the annual report for 2022, published Sept. 20 and Nov. 29, and in the quarterly reports ending on March 31 and June 30, both of which were published Oct. 14 and again on Nov. 29.

A Globe investigation in March found that Mota is being chased for money by creditors and vendors in multiple states for his business dealings. The city of Providence is also trying to evict Mota’s company, Skyline at Waterplace LLC, from its downtown venue for complaints of late rent payments, fire code violations, and poor maintenance of the property. Skyline is appealing the eviction; a trial is scheduled for Dec. 15.

Bayport’s CEO, Florida developer Jerrold Krystoff, and CFO Jay Chapler certified the accuracy of the reports. Chapler said in an email to the Globe that the company was no longer involved with Memorial Hospital, and that would be reflected in an upcoming filing. He did not explain why Bayport made these statements. Krystoff did not respond to questions.

For those wondering about the fate of the hulking old hospital building, there are no easy answers. The property is burdened by debt and tangled up in court.

The hospital was founded more than a century ago on a hill overlooking the city of Pawtucket and for a long time served Rhode Island’s Blackstone Valley and southeastern Massachusetts. Then, a decade ago, the Memorial Hospital merged with Care New England, and mismanagement led to its closure in 2018.

In January 2021, Care New England sold the hospital building to Florida-based Lockwood Development Partners and its principal, Charles Everhardt, for $250,000. Lockwood and its nonprofit, Veterans Services USA, announced they intended to develop the property into housing and services for veterans.

That never happened.

Instead, in December 2021, the state Housing Department contracted with Amos House to use part of the property as a temporary shelter for homeless families. That continued until November 2022, when a sprinkler leak forced people to evacuate the building

That’s when Mota introduced himself to state and local officials as a representative of Bayport. He said Bayport partnered with a Puerto Rican bank that had loaned millions to Lockwood. The loan was in default, so Bayport was assisting with a “voluntary foreclosure” in which the owner was giving up the building in order to get free of the debt.

Papers filed with the city of Pawtucket on March 7 show that Memorial Real Estate LLC had taken over the mortgage on the property, and the company also filed in Superior Court to foreclose — but the attorney general’s office soon moved to intervene.

The state Attorney General’s office is looking into whether the conditions for development set in October 2020 have been broken.

The property is governed by a charitable trust, administered by the attorney general’s office, that has specific rules for how it can be used.

It cannot be used for commercial purposes or upscale residential housing, for example, Neronha said. The current owner is also restricted against transferring, selling, or foreclosing on the property within three years. Neronha said the “voluntary foreclosure” that Mota’s company was proposing fell within those three years.

“The bottom line is it’s still a charitable asset, and it needs to be used according to charitable purposes,” Neronha said recently. “It can only be used according to the conditions that are in the approval of that change of ownership.”

Neronha said that he would be surprised that Bayport claimed it was moving forward with Memorial Hospital.

“There’s nothing that they can do with that property until the court approves it,” Neronha said in a recent interview. “And if we believe they’re doing something with a property that is inconsistent with the intent, we’re going object to it. It’s why we’re in court right now.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.