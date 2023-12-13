Tell us your thoughts on Spotlight’s report, ‘Cradle of Doubt’

The Globe Spotlight Team is publishing a three-part series, starting December 13, that examines the government’s approach to curbing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and co-sleeping with babies.
The first part explores cases of parents who were blamed after their infant died tragically in a co-sleeping environment - and how such judgments fall disproportionately on low-income families.
These parents described feeling only criticism and punishment instead of compassion. But government agencies say bed-sharing with babies is highly risky and these deaths were preventable.
Fill out the form below to share your thoughts, or personal experience.
Sample responses from readers will be posted below.
