Tell us your thoughts on Spotlight’s report, ‘Cradle of Doubt’

The Globe Spotlight Team is publishing a three-part series, starting December 13, that examines the government’s approach to curbing Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and co-sleeping with babies.

The first part explores cases of parents who were blamed after their infant died tragically in a co-sleeping environment - and how such judgments fall disproportionately on low-income families.

These parents described feeling only criticism and punishment instead of compassion. But government agencies say bed-sharing with babies is highly risky and these deaths were preventable.