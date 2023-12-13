Dorchester man pleads guilty to firearm charges related to July 2022 shooting

Jason Meeks, 42 was sentenced tofive to seven years in state prison, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A Dorchester man suspected in a bloody shooting over the July Fourth weekend in 2022 pleaded guilty to an illegal gun possession charge Wednesday just before his jury trial was set to begin in Suffolk Superior Court, according to prosecutors.

If the case had proceeded to trial, prosecutors would have presented evidence showing Meeks allegedly had been in possession of a firearm on July 3, 2022, the statement said.

That night, a shooting occurred in Roxbury where a person was shot in the back. Meeks was pulled over after police observed blood on his driver side door, and from there he was brought to Boston Medical Center for an apparent gunshot wound to his face, according to Hayden.

Police then recovered the illegal firearm in Meeks’ car, but were unable to connect him or anyone to the shooting that night.

“Mr. Meeks’s decision to carry a gun has landed him in prison for a significant stretch of time. Although we didn’t have enough evidence to charge him with any related shooting, we take gun charges seriously and this is a good example of the penalties for making dangerous choices. In this case, a string of dangerous choices,” Hayden said.