Dubbed the ‘Teele Square Pit,’ a vacant lot in Somerville has become the source of many questions — and quips

The cheeky homage, zip-tied to a fence around the vacant property it was poking fun at, was the latest in a series of jests designed to bring attention to the forlorn, fenced-in lot, which over the past decade-plus has been a pile of rubble, a hole, and now, a wasteland of dirt and a few parked vehicles.

“Somerville celebrates 13 years of the Teele Square Rat Playground,” read the large sign, which showed a handful of cartoon rats happily perched on a slide and swing set. “2011-2024.”

SOMERVILLE — The colorful banner appeared overnight last week, a mock tribute to a barren field of weeds and rocks, an empty place that rats have called home and roamed free for years.

It has become known as the “Teele Square Pit,” a dreary spectacle along a busy stretch of Broadway where residents have long waited for something to be built.

The banner was put there by a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous. He said he mainly did it for the laughs — but the chuckles were “born from frustration.”

“There’s this gaping open hole near my house and it’s been there for years,” he said in a message, which included a receipt showing he had purchased the banner. “It seems like all of the focus in Somerville is to the east. Assembly [Square] is fantastic, but it feels a bit like the rest of the city has been forgotten. The Teele Square Pit is a symbol of that.”

The roughly 12,700-square-foot lot is surrounded by a chainlink fence, which is wrapped in a green canvas material to shield it from view. Having “something fun and funny” there seemed like a simple solution for now, the neighbor said.

“Since we apparently are stuck with [the pit] forever, we should do something with it,” he said.

It’s not the first time — even recently — that people have used humor to cast a spotlight on the vacant lot. But no amount of jabs have brought changes.

The parcel, which sits at the corner of Broadway and Clarendon Avenue, was once home to a row of small businesses that were destroyed when a fire broke out on a wet and windy October night in 2011.

The three-alarm fire started inside of a dry cleaners around 11 p.m., before it spread and damaged a nail salon, Chinese food restaurant, and sandwich shop. It also impacted the Somerville Police Department’s neighborhood substation, which is now across the street.

Like other fires around the state that night, the weather made battling the blaze especially difficult, and several other departments from nearby towns assisted in putting it out. Luckily, no injuries were reported. But after the fire was extinguished, officials declared the building a total loss, and the one-story strip mall was torn down.

In 2014, just shy of the fire’s three-year anniversary, the city’s zoning board approved a four-story mixed-use project on the site, according to records, “with ground-floor commercial space and 11 residential units above.”

That project never came to fruition, however, and four years later, a proposal under new ownership for a six-story, 75-room boutique hotel was approved by the board. Plans called for “a public cafe shop on the first floor, fitness center, and public restaurant on the top level” of the hotel.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne, who at the time was a city councilor whose ward included Teele Square, held two neighborhood meetings on the proposed development, which largely had public support. She also backed the project.

A year after its approval, Anuj Pradhan, who is listed as trustee of the 1154 Broadway Realty Trust, as well as the applicant and owner, requested to extend the variance. The board granted the request through October 2020.

But like previous plans, the project didn’t move forward, despite a website for Teele Square Hotel laying out an ambitious timeline.

Binoj Pradhan, Anuj’s brother and property manager for the trust, said the project was sidelined by the pandemic and a lack of financing.

“There has been a lot of unexpected things that we have encountered. We wanted to make sure everybody in the neighborhood was happy” with the project, he said in an interview. “Finally, when we got permitted and we had a bank lined up at the time, COVID hit and everything went downhill after that.”

Binoj, who was unaware of the recent banner with the cartoon rats, said they still intend to build a hotel at the site and hope to start some initial work sometime next year, possibly in the spring.

“You have got to understand, it has not been 13 years with me” owning the property, he said. “It’s only been four or five years.”

Somerville officials say that permits for the hotel project have expired and plans would need to be reviewed and approved again under current city ordinances.

City Councillor Judy Pineda Neufeld, whose ward includes Teele Square, said the property is one of the topics she gets asked about the most.

“I share in the frustration with our constituents and residents that it feels like there is very little progress that’s been made,” she said. “It’s sort of a perfect storm of challenges that has created what feels like constant delays.”

In her time as councilor, the addition of the fence and the tarp have helped mitigte “the eyesore that is the pit,” she said.

She also credited the developers for staying on top of the project during difficult times and for being residents of the community rather than “absentee developers.” She is hopeful about the property’s future.

“Nearby businesses are interested in getting a boost from the hotel,” she said. “We are all looking forward to the day the hotel opens.”

Still, for residents, the lack of progress has long been a sticking point, and they haven’t been shy about making their frustrations known.

Just months after the block of stores was leveled by the fire, someone posted a handmade sign on the fence surrounding the gutted property, perhaps meant as a friendly nudge for city officials to get moving.

“Coming soon!” the words on the sign, written in colorful letters, said. “Somerville public pool. Open after 1st spring rain.”

In October, someone took to Reddit to call attention to the property, asking what many have wondered for years: “Anyone have any info on what is happening with this land?”

Soon after, a picture was shared on Reddit of the banner with the cartoon rats to wide acclaim.

“Chef’s kiss to whoever created this poster for the Teele Square Pit,” one commenter said.

The pit hasn’t just inspired nicknames and banners. It’s also turned into an educational opportunity.

Audrey Michael, 30, who has lived in the area for years, used the empty lot’s recent anniversary as inspiration for a school project while pursuing a graduate degree from Northeastern University.

In October, she embarked on a podcast for a class elective that explored how the pit came to be and quickly discovered the myriad ways developments can be delayed.

“I have learned so much about zoning and all of these decisions that are happening that affect how our neighborhoods look,” said Michael, a student at Northeastern’s business school. “It gave me a greater appreciation for being involved in your community and knowing what’s going on.”

The derision toward the lot also speaks to the nature of Somerville residents, she said, and their embrace of mockery to spur change.

At least someday.

“The humor about it — in the face of what underlies some frustration about why there’s this big empty site here — was really nice to see,” she said.

The site of the so-called "Teele Square Pit" at the corner of Broadway and Clarendon Avenue in Somerville's Teele Square neighborhood. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him @steveannear.