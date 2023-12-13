Here’s what to know about the Washington Bridge shutdown in Providence

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti Jr. said the state was moving hastily because of the threat of collapse of the heavily used 55-year-old bridge, which carries Interstate 195 traffic over the Seekonk River and connects Providence and East Providence, supporting about 90,000 vehicles a day.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation abruptly closed the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge on Monday afternoon because of a critical failure of some original components from the 1960s, saying the bridge won’t be open to drivers headed west for weeks.

Here’s what you need to know about the safety issues, who they affect, and when they will be resolved.

Advertisement

Why is the bridge unsafe?

Alviti said the defects weren’t detected when the bridge was inspected in July, but engineers working on the bridge’s $78 million reconstruction project discovered critical problems in its midspan on Friday afternoon, he said.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The engineers found that several pins used to stabilize cantilevered sections of the bridge had deteriorated, and they worked over the weekend, as tens of thousands of vehicles continued driving across the bridge, to analyze the defects before reporting their findings Monday morning, Alviti said. By afternoon, State Police and the governor’s office were briefed, and RIDOT moved to shut down the busy span as the afternoon rush hour was beginning.

An engineers report, released by RIDOT on Tuesday, showed multiple pins were rusted, exposed, and broken. One was missing its middle; another had a gap big enough to easily fit a ruler. The engineers found that several tiedown steel rods had failed. There were gaps between the cantilever and beam seats, and “bouncing” during “live loads,” also known as traffic.

When will the bridge be fixed?

The bridge will be closed to all westbound I-195 traffic for about two weeks, Alviti said Tuesday. Westbound traffic will resume after RIDOT constructs a temporary bypass by using two lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, which is a separate structure, to divert around the critical section.

Advertisement

Alviti said he expects it will take at least three months to repair the westbound side of the bridge and return it to service.

On Tuesday, the state’s Congressional delegation sent a letter to the US Department of Transportation urging the federal government to free up existing funding and secure technical assistance that could accelerate completion of the emergency work.

What is the cause of the damage?

Alviti said the deteriorated pins were part of the original bridge when it was constructed in 1968, and their life span usually runs “to about now.” There were no problems flagged when the bridge was last inspected in July, he said, and the failure of the pins was not related to past construction or ongoing construction.

“We knew that they were old,” he said. “However, all structures tend to fail more rapidly once they begin to go.”

Who is affected?

About 90,000 daily commuters, along with business owners, parents, and schoolchildren, and anyone east of the Seekonk River needing emergency medical care.

During the shutdown, commuters are being diverted through East Providence neighborhoods to the Henderson Bridge, which takes drivers to the East Side of Providence. The detours have caused hours of gridlock, especially on the East Providence side of the river.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said Tuesday that traffic was moving along well in Providence once drivers got off the Henderson Bridge. “Downtown Providence is open for business with no traffic,” he said.

Advertisement

In East Providence, Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the high school and middle schools were dismissing early Tuesday in order to get all students home on time, and classes would be taught remotely on Wednesday.

State and city officials on Tuesday urged employers to let workers who normally commute over the Washington Bridge work from home if possible. During an emergency call with roughly 500 members of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday afternoon, Smiley made the request of businesses and said he was worried about the impact of the detours to commercial districts such as Wayland Square.

“It’s a real concern of mine,” Smiley said. “We’re two weeks before Christmas, it’s terrible that this is happening right before the holidays for them.”

The bridge is also a critical connector for the East Bay region to hospitals in Providence, including Rhode Island Hospital, the only level 1 trauma center for southeastern New England. On Tuesday, RIDOT opened a lane on the bridge for ambulances and police cruisers only. A checkpoint prevents other vehicles from using it.

Who’s getting the blame?

Governor Daniel McKee and his administration have faced criticism for the state waiting from Friday until Monday to announce the bridge issue and for McKee not participating in the announcement when it was made.

Alviti and McKee on Tuesday defended the decision to wait before notifying local municipalities. “There’s a sequence of analysis that has to take place before you make the decision to close a bridge to 90,000 people a day who use it,” Alviti said.

Advertisement

McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi defended his absence from Monday’s news conference, saying Tuesday, “The number one priority yesterday was moving quickly. I think the urgency there was rush hour approaching — we wanted to get that message to people as quickly as possible from the experts who did the work, the engineers that looked at it, and Director Alviti. And that was achieved.”

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure in R.I.





















































Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.