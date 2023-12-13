Enrollment at public colleges and universities climbs in Massachusetts; first increase since 2013

While undergraduate enrollment in the nine state universities dipped by 192 students, the .6 percent decline was far smaller than in recent years, officials said. Enrollment declined by more than 5 percent in 2022, 7.2 percent in 2021, and 7.7 percent in 2020, according to state statistics.

The state’s 15 community colleges in Massachusetts gained more than 5,000 students this fall, an increase of 8 percent, the state Executive Office of Education said in a statement .

Undergraduate enrollment at the state’s public colleges and universities rose by 3 percent this fall over the previous year, the first increase in a decade, thanks to an influx of community college students, officials said Tuesday.

Officials also noted that “first-time student enrollment” at the state universities rose 3.5 percent this fall.

Enrollment at the four University of Massachusetts campuses is down 1 percent from last fall, or 538 students. That decline was largely driven by a drop in undergraduate enrollment at UMass Amherst, “where enrollment has generally been growing steadily for 20 years,” officials said.

Undergraduate enrollment at UMass Amherst this fall is 22,854, down from 23,146 last year, according to school data.

Governor Maura Healey’s administration attributed the statewide enrollment increase to the success of MassReconnect, a government program that covers community college costs for residents 25 and older who have not previously earned a degree or certificate.

“Expanding access to higher education is critical for connecting students with the skills that are in demand by employers today and setting them on a path toward success in their future careers,” Healey said in the statement. “We are particularly excited to see a boost in enrollment at our 15 incredible community colleges following the launch of MassReconnect.”

Officials said the previous nine years of undergraduate enrollment declines mirrored a national trend “related to anticipated population and demographic changes and then exacerbated by the pandemic.”

But this fall, each of the state’s 15 community colleges gained some students, officials said.

The Healey administration said it had made “historic expansions” to financial aid this year, increasing funds available to students by more than a third.

The outlays included $20 million for MassReconnect, $18 million for community college nursing scholarships and program supports, and $25 million in aid for students pursuing “in-demand careers,” officials said.

“Today’s enrollment report is good news, but it only represents a first step,” state Higher Education Commissioner Noe Ortega said in the statement. “The Department remains committed to ensuring that all students who enroll in college complete their education.”

The pandemic and rising living costs had made it harder for community college students across Massachusetts to stay in school, the Globe reported last year.

Between the fall of 2019 and the end of the fall 2022 semester, community colleges lost nearly 13,000 students who had been working toward degrees, officials said. That December, higher education leaders and advocates expressed fear that those students would not return.

Overall, community college enrollment of students pursuing degrees fell 37 percent between fall 2012 and fall 2022 in Massachusetts, according to data from the state’s Department of Higher Education.

