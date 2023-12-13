State Police seek public’s help to locate car driving ‘erratically” on I-93 in Stoneham at time of fatal crash

State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle that was being driven “erratically” at the time of a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Wednesday.
A 34-year-old woman, who was not identified, was ejected from her car after it rolled over while traveling northbound, State Police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the crash south of Exit 26, the statement said. The woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue Sport Utility.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Another car, believed to be a dark-colored small SUV similar to a Subaru Crosstrek or a Nissan Rogue, was in the area when the crash happened, State Police said.
Advertisement
That car was being driven erratically and at a high speed on I-93 north in Medford and Stoneham between 8:25 a.m. and 8:40 a.m., the statement said.
Anyone who saw this car or has information about it is asked to call the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County at 781-897-6609 or the State Police-Medford Barracks at 781-396-0100.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.