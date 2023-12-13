State Police seek public’s help to locate car driving ‘erratically” on I-93 in Stoneham at time of fatal crash

State Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a vehicle that was being driven “erratically” at the time of a fatal rollover crash on Interstate 93 in Stoneham on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old woman, who was not identified, was ejected from her car after it rolled over while traveling northbound, State Police said in a statement. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to the crash south of Exit 26, the statement said. The woman was driving a 2015 Nissan Rogue Sport Utility.