Former IT specialist at Haverhill vocational school pleads guilty to damaging school’s computers after firing, prosecutors say

Conor LaHiff, 30, of Ayer, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to one count of unauthorized damage to protected computers, Levy’s office said in a statement.

A man pleaded guilty Wednesday to committing a cyberattack on a regional public high school in Haverhill after being fired from his job as the school’s IT manager, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua Levy’s office and court documents.

LaHiff was fired from his role as a desktop and network manager at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill in June, the Globe reported last month.

After being fired, LaHiff “used his administrative privileges to deactivate and delete thousands of Apple IDs from the school’s Apple School Manager account,” Levy’s office said. The account is used to “manage student, faculty, and staff information technology resources.”

LaHiff also deactivated more than 1,400 other Apple and IT administrative accounts, prosecutors said. He also disabled the school’s private branch phone system, which caused the school’s phone service to be unavailable for around 24 hours, the statement said.

After learning that he had since been hired in a similar role at another public high school, as a condition of his release, a judge ordered that LaHiff notify prospective employers of his guilty plea, Levy’s office said.

Under federal law, LaHiff faces a possibility of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000 or more.

But a plea agreement filed in the case said prosecutors will recommend LaHiff serve “probation for 24 months, 12 months of which will be served in home confinement, with an exception for employment,” the Globe reported.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 24, 2024.





Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.