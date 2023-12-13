How the Supreme Court’s decision to hear abortion pill case could impact Massachusetts

For now, mifepristone remains available and not subject to restrictions the lower courts have said should be imposed on its use. The Supreme Court ruled in April that mifepristone must remain available under current rules until all appeals are exhausted. The new case could be decided by July.

The Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it will rule on the availability of the abortion pill mifepristone, the most common method of abortion in the United States. The justices will hear appeals from the Biden administration and the maker of the drug asking the high court to reverse an August federal appeals court ruling that would significantly limit access to the drug through the mail and impose other restrictions, even in states where abortion remains legal.

Advertisement

What will happen if the Supreme Court upholds the appellate court ruling?

According to the appellate court decision, mifepristone, part of a two-drug combination used to end early pregnancies, cannot be sent through the mail or prescribed via telemedicine, nor can it be prescribed by professionals who are not physicians. If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court’s ruling, patients would have to make three doctors’ visits to obtain the medication.

What is likely to happen with the Supreme Court?

That is always hard to predict, said I. Glenn Cohen, a Harvard law professor who specializes in health law and bioethics, in an interview with the Globe in August.

Cohen, who favors maintaining access to mifepristone, is holding out hope that the court will find that the plaintiffs don’t have the standing to challenge the FDA. That would be an easy way to get rid of a case the court may not welcome, he said. In overturning Roe vs. Wade, the court had said the question of abortion rights should be decided by elected officials in each state. But restricting mifepristone would impose nationwide limits.

Now that it’s agreed to hear the case, the high court could swing either way, Cohen said. It’s likely that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. would want to uphold restrictions on the abortion pill, while Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson will want to overturn them. But where the other justices would fall is impossible to predict.

Advertisement

What would be the effect in Massachusetts?

The ruling would apply equally to all states. However, those that favor abortion rights, such as Massachusetts, have explored ways to work around it. For example, Governor Maura Healey obtained 15,000 doses of mifepristone in April, close to two years’ worth. She also issued an executive order stating that medical abortion and mifepristone are covered by a state law passed last year intended to shield providers from out-of-state prosecution.

Would a ruling potentially have implications for the FDA’s regulatory authority?

Yes. “The level of scrutiny they’re putting to the FDA decision here is pretty dramatic and pretty unparalleled,” Cohen said. If a similar detailed analysis were applied to every action by the agency, “many drugs would run into similar problems,” he said.

Courts would not be motivated to pursue such second-guessing of FDA decisions in most cases, except for “drugs that touch on a cultural issue,” such as birth control and hormones to treat transgender people, Cohen said.

How did this case come to be?

The case began in November 2022, when an umbrella group of anti-abortion medical organizations and a several doctors filed a lawsuit claiming that the F.D.A. had unlawfully approved the drug decades ago.

In April, District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of Texas, who was appointed by President Trump and has publicly espoused anti-abortion views, effectively nullified the FDA’s approval of the pill.

Advertisement

But the appeals court decision found that the statute of limitations prevented a challenge to a decision made in 2000, and kept the FDA’s approval in place. But it also found that the FDA’s 2016 and 2021 decisions lifting restrictions on the drug could be challenged.

The three-judge panel voted 2 to 1 to invalidate the 2016 and 2021 actions. The court found that the FDA failed to consider the cumulative effects of lifting the various restrictions, Cohen said. While it looked at the effects of each individual change, it did not consider them together. The ruling also criticized the agency for saying that there were no data showing a risk, when the agency had failed to gather such data.

Is mifepristone dangerous?

In the 23 years that mifepristone has been on the market, research has shown that serious complications are rare. Less than 1 percent of patients need hospitalization. The drug has been regulated more strictly and studied more intensively than most drugs. It is also approved for use in dozens of other countries.

Material from wire services was used in this report.

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer. Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.