Judge to hear motion in Terrence Coleman case as Boston acknowledges evidentiary ‘failures’

US District Judge Mark L. Wolf has ordered Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox and the head of the city’s legal department to attend the proceedings. He also told Coleman’s mother, Hope, to be prepared to testify “concerning the harm, if any, she has suffered or will suffer” as a result of ongoing delays in the case.

On Thursday, a judge will begin a two-day hearing on whether the city has forfeited its right to a trial and should be ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages to the man’s mother.

Seven years after a Boston police officer shot 31-year-old Terrence Coleman to death in the South End, the city has acknowledged that it failed to turn over evidence in a wrongful-death lawsuit pending in federal court.

Wolf said he will decide what sanctions, if any, to impose against the city, which could include finding the city liable for Coleman’s death. He has already ordered the city to pay nearly $500,000 in legal fees to Hope Coleman’s attorneys for time they spent over the past year battling for evidence that the city was required to turn over.

Earlier this month, attorney Brian T. Kelly, who was recently retained to represent the city, acknowledged in a court filing that “there were serious discovery deficiencies in this case” going back to 2019. He urged the judge to allow the case to continue and impose less severe sanctions against the city.

“This is not a case where discovery deficiencies are the result of any gamesmanship, strategic posturing, or bad faith, as is often the case in civil litigation matters,” Kelly wrote. He said the city failed to comply with orders requiring it to turn over documents related to training and policies and is making “good faith efforts” to provide all of that evidence to the plaintiff.

On Oct. 30, 2016, Hope Coleman called 911 for an ambulance shortly after 12:30 a.m. because her son, who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been outside in the cold for many hours and would not come inside their Shawmut Avenue home, according to her suit.

The details of what happened next remain in dispute. Boston police Officer Garrett Boyle who responded to the call, told investigators he shot Coleman after Coleman attacked two emergency medical technicians with a 5-inch serrated kitchen knife. Initially, Boyle and Officer Kevin Finn wrestled with Coleman but “began to lose the ability to control him,” according to a report by the Suffolk district attorney’s office. At that point, Boyle fired his gun twice at Coleman, the report said.

Coleman died from his wounds later that day.

The EMTs credited Boyle with saving their lives, and the district attorney’s office concluded after an investigation that the shooting was justified. At that time, only 100 Boston police officers had body cameras, and Boyle and Finn were not among them.

But Hope Coleman has insisted in her lawsuit and prior interviews with the Globe that her son never threatened anyone, didn’t have a weapon, and was shot without provocation after police barged into the foyer of her home. She has accused the city of improperly training first responders and dispatchers. She said dispatchers should not have told police her son was dangerous.

The lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleges that first responders in Boston were “all inadequately trained to assist persons, like Terrence, who suffer from mental health disabilities.”

The suit names the City of Boston, the Boston Public Health Commission, former police commissioner William Evans, and officers Boyle and Finn.

However, the case has stalled, and in a flurry of motions filed over the past year, Coleman’s attorneys have accused the city of “extreme, repeated, and ongoing violations” of court orders requiring the city to turn over evidence related to the fatal shooting and the training of officers — a process referred to as “discovery.” They have argued that the violations were so egregious that Wolf should find in Coleman’s favor against all defendants, hold the city liable, and award millions of dollars in damages.

In a ruling last month, Wolf wrote, “These allegations raise the question of whether sanctions, possibly including default judgments, should be imposed” on the defendants.

Leonard Kesten, the attorney for Boyle and Finn, said the officers should be allowed to let a jury decide the case.

“All Officer Finn and Officer Boyle want is their day in court so their names could be cleared,” he said, adding that both remain on the force. “These officers are heroes. They risked their lives to save EMTs.”

In a filing earlier this month, the city conceded that it failed to fully comply with two orders issued by the judge in the fall of 2022 requiring the city to turn over certain documents, including Boyle’s and Finn’s firearm license applications, interviews concerning the officers’ fitness to return to duty after the shooting, Firearm Discharge Investigation Team training, and policies involving the return of officers’ firearms after fatal shootings.

The city’s lawyers, trying to head off a ruling by Wolf against the city on the entire case, suggested he prohibit the city from defending itself on the charge that it had not properly trained police officers and EMTs.

“The City respectfully submits that this extremely serious sanction, and not entry of default, would “be both ‘just’ and ‘specifically related to the particular “claim” which was at issue in the order to provide discovery,’” they wrote.

In response to the judge’s order requiring Cox to attend Thursday’s hearing, the city’s attorneys asked if Cox, who was not commissioner at the time of the shooting, be allowed to leave the hearing early because he’s recovering from shoulder surgery and has to ice his shoulder every few hours. Wolf said he would rule on that motion at the hearing, and in the meantime, Cox “should make arrangements to ice his shoulder in the vicinity of the Courthouse as he is likely to be ordered to return if excused at 1 pm.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.