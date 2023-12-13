Man arrested for allegedly stealing packages in Brighton, police say

A Dedham man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing multiple packages near an apartment building in Brighton, according to the Boston Police Department.

Jeremie Rowell, 31, was arrested after officers responded to the area of 1152 Commonwealth Ave. for reports of a person attempting to gain access to a building, police said in a statement.

After obtaining a description of the suspect, police found Rowell leaving the area and ordered him to stop. Rowell then attempted to flee, which lead to a lengthy foot pursuit by police, until officers were able to apprehend and arrest Rowell.