Mariah Carey stops in North End restaurant after TD Garden concert

“It’s officially Christmas when the Queen of the Season, Mariah Carey, drops into Strega North End while in Boston for her ‘Merry Christmas One and All’ tour!” the post said.

Following her “Merry Christmas One and All” show, Mariah Carey stopped for dinner at Strega North End, the restaurant posted on Instagram Tuesday.

After her concert at TD Garden on Monday, all Mariah Carey wanted was a bite to eat.

Standing next to Carey in the picture posted was the owner of Strega, Nick Varano.

In a phone interview, Varano said Carey is one of his favorite celebrities and that he was thrilled when he found out in the early afternoon she would be coming in that night.

Carey walked in to a pretty much empty restaurant with friends and family and tried most of the food the restaurant offered, Varano said. She said she enjoyed it.

“Her being so nice was a huge bonus,” he said.

In addition to being sweet to the staff and the fans waiting outside, Carey asked Varano about Paul Revere and Boston history, he said.

“There’s two people that matter in the month of December: Santa and Mariah Carey,” Varano said.

