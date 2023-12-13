Two former State Police supervisors convicted of corruption charges

Griffin, 60, of Belmont, and Robertson, 61, of Westborough, both retired before they were indicted in 2020.

Daniel J. Griffin and William W. Robertson are slated to be sentenced March 20 after their convictions for conspiracy, theft concerning a federal program, and four counts of wire fraud, according to Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Two former State Police superior officers were convicted of corruption charges Tuesday in connection with an overtime scheme dating back to 2015, federal prosecutors said.

Griffin separately pleaded guilty on Nov. 27 to four counts of wire fraud and 11 counts of filing false tax returns for running his private security firm, KnightPro, during working hours and overtime shifts, prosecutors said.

Between 2012 and 2019, KnightPro generated $2 million in revenue, prosecutors said. But Griffin admitted hiding $700,000 from the Internal Revenue Service, instead using the money for golf club expenses, cars, and costs linked to his second home on Cape Cod.

Griffin also pleaded guilty to defrauding an unidentified private school attended by his two children by collecting $175,000 in financial aid over several years, prosecutors said.

While serving at State Police headquarters in Framingham between 2015 and 2018, Griffin, Robertson and other troopers collected federal traffic safety money by falsely claiming they worked special assignments aimed at increasing highway safety, prosecutors said.

In his supervisory role, Griffin approved the false documents for himself and other troopers, prosecutors said. When the overtime scandal became public in 2017 and 2018, “Griffin submitted a memo to his superiors that was designed to mislead them by claiming that missing forms were ‘inadvertently discarded or misplaced’ during office moves,” prosecutors wrote.

State Police investigators overlooked payroll irregularities and red flags within the Traffic Programs Section that Griffin and Robertson oversaw, the Globe reported in 2020. Internal inspectors praised Griffin for his leadership before his indictment.

Both men face more than 20 years behind bars if given the maximum sentence, prosecutors said. They also face hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, prosecutors said.





