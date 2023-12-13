Healey, marking first year in office, touts MBTA as ‘safer and more reliable’ amid continued lapses

“I’d like to think that yes, it is safer and more reliable. But everyday we’re tested on that,” Healey said during a Globe interview at the State House, one of several she had scheduled Wednesday to mark the end of her first year in office. “Obviously there’s work to be done but [general manager Phillip] Eng has delivered on everything that I’ve asked him to do ahead of time.”

Governor Maura Healey said Wednesday that she believes the MBTA has turned a corner since she took office in January, saying that both her administration and her hand-picked general manager have done the “right things” in tackling deep-seated problems at the beleaguered transportation system.

Similar to her predecessors, Healey’s handling of the MBTA serves as a major barometer of her time as governor, noting that she’s “ultimately responsible” for its failures. The system has been hobbled by a string of serious safety incidents, remains under close watch by federal officials, and struggled under repeated service shutdowns, including on its new Green Line extension. On Wednesday alone, the T reported another safety lapse involving live electricity on the Green Line.

Eng disclosed in October that the $2.3 billion project is riddled with so many defects, the agency must reposition the rails along much of the 4.7-mile stretch because the tracks were too narrow. It was a serious error that he said was known within the agency, but was neither fixed nor shared with him until this fall.

Healey said her focus is ensuring that “taxpayers aren’t going to foot the bill for this.”

“A mistake was made, clearly,” the Arlington Democrat said. “This work should have been done right the first time.”

She declined, however, to say how she’d either recoup money or ensure the public isn’t on the hook for covering repairs. “I’m gonna leave that to the legal teams to sort out,” she said, “and we’ll leave that to the Department of Transportation and the MBTA to sort out.”

Healey and her administration have celebrated progress, too, at the agency, namely in appointing key personnel, such as Eng and a new chief safety officer, and the agency’s efforts to staff up. Healey said Wednesday the T has hired 1,200 workers since she took office; however, the agency simultaneously has been losing hundreds to retirement and other reasons. A T spokesman said the agency has, in fact, made 1,401 hires this year, but with attrition, saw a net increase of just 685 employees.

How quickly riders are seeing improvements is debatable. The MBTA is embarking on a sweeping plan to incrementally shut down portions of all four of the system’s subway lines over the next year-plus for repairs to eliminate the speed restrictions that have dogged the system.

“There was a big hole here to dig out of,” Healey said of the T. “It’s going to take time and I understand how frustrating it is for the public, how aggravating it is for the public. And all I can say is that I’m going to continue to be open and transparent about the state of play.”

On Wednesday, Healey hinted at other major changes she could pursue, including within the state’s overwhelmed emergency shelter program.

The system has been inundated by an influx of migrants into Massachusetts, forcing unprecedented changes to a program that houses homeless families in shelters, hotels, and motels. But the current crisis aside, Healey said the program needs “revamping.”

She said her housing secretary, Ed Augustus, is examining what she called potential reforms “to make it work more effectively for the needs of residents and for the state.”

Some poor families do not qualify for shelter under set income limits, even as parents struggle to feed and house their children. Hundreds of others are formally denied when they do seek a temporary place to say.

“This is a system that does house a number of people, but also leaves a lot of people out, right?” Healey said. “And it hasn’t really been updated in a number of years.”

It’s a system that officials say is already being pushed to the brink. Healey last month implemented a 7,500-family limit on the program, taking an unprecedented step in the 40 years since the state began guaranteeing homeless families shelter under a 1980s-era law.

Massachusetts is the only state with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement, though Healey, with the new limits, has effectively stopped guaranteeing shelter, pushing some families who are eligible, but not immediately prioritized, for housing to a waitlist. As of Tuesday, there were 242 families awaiting shelter.

Lawmakers this month passed, and Healey quickly signed, an overdue $3 billion spending bill that includes both a $250 infusion into the shelter system and a requirement that her administration open overflow shelters for those with nowhere else to go.

Healey said Wednesday that she expects to have an overflow shelter “online” within a week or two; she did not say where this shelter would be located or how many the state will create.

Her administration said last week it closed an overnight shelter site it had set up inside the state’s transportation building, and shifted families to another site at Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy. The United Way of Massachusetts Bay, using $5 million from the state, has also awarded two rounds of funding to stand up shelters, first to Catholic Charities Boston for a site in greater Boston, and on Wednesday, for another that could serve 23 families in the north central region of the state.

Healey, on Wednesday, also didn’t rule out seeking more money from the Legislature for the system before the end of the fiscal year.

“We’ll see,” she said.

Healey swept into office in January as the first woman and openly gay person ever elected governor in Massachusetts. In October, she signed a $1 billion tax relief bill, realizing what was perhaps the highest legislative priority after running on promises to cut taxes.

Another key focus — a $4 billion housing bill that is currently in the Legislature — is designed to address the state’s housing crisis, which she considers the state’s “single greatest challenge.” It includes a provision to create an option for cities and towns to enact a local tax on high-dollar real estate sales, also known as a transfer tax, to raise money for affordable housing.

The legislation also would create one of the most aggressive changes to statewide zoning rules to date, by allowing so-called accessory dwelling units, or “granny flats,” in all single-family zoned lots, without requiring local permitting. They’ve been embraced elsewhere, but it remains to be seen whether the Legislature will pursue changes with the same zeal.

“We really think that that should be a priority because it’s been a no-brainer in so many places,” Healey said, arguing that by allowing for more so-called ADUs, “overnight, we could create thousands and thousands of housing units around the state.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.