As frustration ramps up over emergency bridge closure in Rhode Island, memes abound

But humor can be a healthy coping mechanism.

As drivers grapple with the sudden closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge in East Providence, R.I., frustration is at a boiling point.

Memes have pinballed across social media, poking fun at the debacle. One local business is selling bumper stickers to commemorate the shutdown.

One meme posted on X included an image from the 1993 movie “A Bronx Tale” featuring the memorable line: “Now yous can’t leave.” Underneath him is a map showing the bridge’s westbound detour route.

Another meme showed people sitting on a hardwood floor besides a toy racetrack with twists and turns and loops, accompanied by the caption: “Barrington Families Trying To Figure Out How To Get To Providence The Next Year.”

Advertisement

Another meme featured the image of a green highway sign with white lettering that gets progressively smaller.

East Providence

you’ll love it so much

you won’t want to leave

which is good

because you can’t

Another meme showed a cartoon of a woman and a man texting each other, with their messages displayed in comic book bubbles. One types, “Babe, I’m not in a good place right now,” with a sad face emoji, to which the other replies, “ARE YOU ON 195?”

Last but not least, a local business called Frog & Toad is capitalizing on the situation by taking meme-like slogans and putting them on bumper stickers.

“Don’t blame me! I voted for the Cranston-Barrington underwater tunnel,” one reads. “I did not survive the I-195 Washington Bridge Debacle 2023,” reads another. Yet another variation says: “What if we kissed in traffic on the Henderson Bridge rotary?”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.