Civil rights charges filed in N.H. against NSC-131 for anti-LGBTQ intimidation tactics at drag event

The complaint accuses the group of seeking to coerce the venue to cancel its drag story hour event based on the sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity of the drag performers.

Formella’s office brought the allegations against NSC-131, founder Christopher Hood, and 19 unnamed defendants for engaging in intimidation tactics outside Teatotaller Café , an eatery and venue in Concord, on June 18, in alleged violation of New Hampshire’s nondiscrimination law .

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday a fresh round of civil rights charges against the Nationalist Social Club-131, or NSC-131, accusing the neo-Nazi group of intentionally terrorizing families who gathered at a business for a drag queen story hour event over the summer.

“Acts of hate designed to terrorize an individual or business into violating our State’s antidiscrimination laws are simply wrong and will not be tolerated,” Formella said.

“We must and will send a clear message that New Hampshire is not and never will be a safe haven for hate groups that commit illegal acts that harm our citizens,” he added.

The group of men, most of whom were masked, banged on the cafe’s glass windows and directed intimidating gestures and comments at the performer and patrons in the business, according to the complaint.

Complaints under New Hampshire’s antidiscrimination law must first be filed with the state’s human rights commission, so plaintiffs can then ask for authorization to remove the complaints to court, but Formella’s office has asked the commission for permission to proceed to court directly.

A violation of this law can lead to a $10,000 administrative fine.

This case comes as Formella’s office has faced setbacks with an earlier effort to press civil rights charges against NSC-131 and Hood over a 2022 incident in which members hung a racist banner from an overpass in Portsmouth. That legal dispute is now pending before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

