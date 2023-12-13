See live traffic around the Providence area

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure in R.I.
The closure of the westbound portion of a major bridge in Rhode Island connecting the East Bay to the rest of the state has thrown commutes into chaos and caused traffic jams large enough to force East Providence schoolchildren to go remote.
The westbound portion of the Washington Bridge, which carries I-195 traffic over the Seekonk River between Providence and East Providence, will remain closed until further notice.
Use the map below to see live traffic conditions.
Live traffic in Providence
*Red dots indicate road closures.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.