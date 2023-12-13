Traffic headaches drag on, students go remote amid abrupt I-195 westbound bridge closure in R.I.

“In East Providence with @mayorbobdasilva and [police] Chief [Christopher] Francesconi to survey traffic conditions, identify areas that need a change in traffic patterns, and see firsthand where we can provide additional support to reduce congestion,” McKee wrote.

McKee, who is scheduled to hold a briefing at 12:30 p.m., posted a photo shortly after 9:30 a.m. that showed him and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva riding together in a vehicle and surveying traffic.

With East Providence schoolchildren attending class remotely and some 90,000 motorists facing traffic headaches due to the sudden closure of westbound side of the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee plans to brief reporters early Wednesday afternoon on the current state of the bridge debacle.

Advertisement

DaSilva announced Tuesday that East Providence high school and middle schools were dismissing early in order to get all students home on time, and that classes would be taught remotely on Wednesday.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Rhode Island Public Transit Authority officials warned riders Wednesday morning to expect “major delays” on all routes that pass through I-195 west, owing to the abrupt closure Monday of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge that led to widespread gridlock in the area.

“Detours are for in place for Routes 24L, 35, 60, 61 and 78 due to the emergency closure of Route 1-195 West,” said RIPTA on X, formerly Twitter, at 7:48 a.m. “Until further notice Passengers are advised to expect major delays on ALL service that uses I-195 and the [separate] Henderson Bridge.”

“The Washington Bridge remains closed for critical emergency repairs,” tweeted Providence Mayor Brett Smiley on Wednesday morning. “Expect heavy delays. Providence residents and commuters are advised to plan accordingly.”

Smiley said city officials “understand how frustrating this new commute route can be. To help alleviate traffic as much as possible, @ProvidenceRIPD are directing people at intersections. Please remember to exercise caution while driving this new route and call @PVD311 with any additional questions.”

Advertisement

The Washington Bridge troubles unfolded Friday afternoon, when a engineer working on the demolition of an old bridge deck happened to look over at the adjacent westbound bridge and thought, “That doesn’t look right.”

The engineer for Providence-based VHB working on the bridge’s $78 million reconstruction project noticed the pins bracing the bridge had sheared, so he called over his immediate supervisor, who saw “a concerning issue,” said state Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. The supervisor brought in experts and outside consultants to analyze the structure, Alviti said.

Over the weekend, as tens of thousands of vehicles continued driving across it, the experts calculated and analyzed the strength remaining in the bridge, and various scenarios to remediate the deficiency, Alviti said. They presented their consensus to Alviti midday Monday.

The determination: No quick fix. The bridge is in danger of collapse.

As Monday afternoon rush-hour traffic was starting, Alviti hastily held a press conference to announce that the westbound span faced the possibility of collapse, and that the state police were shutting down lanes and rerouting traffic.

It wasn’t just motorists who were caught by surprise. So were the local municipalities. Alviti said when he received the engineers’ report on the severity of the bridge’s problems midday Monday, he notified the governor and the mayors of Providence and East Providence.

Critically, the closure shuts down access to the local hospitals, including Rhode Island Hospital, the only Level-1 trauma center for southeastern New England. So on Tuesday, RIDOT opened a lane on the bridge for ambulances and police cruisers only. A checkpoint prevents other vehicles from using it.

Advertisement

The engineers’ report, released by RIDOT late Tuesday, showed multiple pins were rusted, exposed, and broken. One was missing its middle, another had a gap big enough to easily fit a ruler. The engineers found that several tiedown steel rods failed in different places. There were gaps between the cantilever and beam seats, and “bouncing” during “live loads,” also known as traffic.

Alviti said the pins were part of the original bridge when it was constructed in 1968, and their life span usually runs “to about now.” There were no problems flagged when the bridge was last inspected in July, he said, and the failure of the bridge was not related to past construction or ongoing construction. (Alviti corrected his previous report that the bridge was inspected two months ago.)

“We knew that they were old,” he said. “However, all structures tend to fail more rapidly once they begin to go.”

According to the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, 120 bridges — or 15.3 percent of the state’s 782 bridges — have been identified as structurally deficient, including the Washington Bridge westbound. This is down from 174 structurally deficient bridges in 2019.

During a press conference at the Department of Transportation midday Tuesday, Alviti and McKee defended the decision to wait several days before notifying local municipalities. “There’s a sequence of analysis that has to take place before you make the decision to close a bridge to 90,000 people a day who use it,” Alviti said.

Advertisement

Alviti expects it’ll take about two weeks to open two temporary westbound lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, which is a separate structure. RIDOT has already started repair work on the westbound side, which is expected to take as much as three months.

McKee said Tuesday that he spoke with US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and that his administration contacted US Senator Jack Reed and the Federal Highway Administration about options for federal support.

On Tuesday, the state’s congressional delegation sent a letter to the US Department of Transportation urging the federal government to free up existing formula funding and secure technical assistance that could accelerate completion of the emergency work on the Bridge.

“Public safety is paramount,” Rhode Island’s congressional delegation said in an emailed statement. “There are lots of moving parts here and we will ensure the federal government does its part to assist Rhode Island with getting this bridge repaired and reopened.”

Read more on the Washington Bridge closure:

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.