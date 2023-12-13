Skier injured in avalanche had checked for danger, officials said

Around 11:30 a.m., Dominick Torro, 30, was skiing with a friend in an area called “Airplane Gully” when he caused an avalanche, which carried him about 500 feet until he fell and broke his leg, the report said.

In a report, the Mount Washington Avalanche Center said it had issued an advisory on Saturday warning skiers there were isolated areas of “unstable” snow that could collapse from additional weight.

A skier who sustained a life-threatening leg injury Saturday after triggering an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire had checked for potential danger before heading down the slope, officials said.

The pair rode up the mountain on the Cog Railway and checked Airplane Gully for avalanche risk, the report said.

Advertisement

They used visual observations, snowpack assessments, and column tests to determine there was no “clear signs of instability,” the report said.

Their confidence increased when they watched a skier head down without making an assessment, the report said. They completed the first section in stages, going one at a time while watching the other person and using radios to communicate, the report said.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Skier 1 then began skiing the next section, making a few turns before triggering [about a] 15-foot wide hard slab avalanche, capturing and carrying that person down the slope,” the report said. “During the fall, other small avalanches were sympathetically released from disconnected pockets of snow, contributing to the overall amount of snow falling down the slope.”

Torro was carried around 500 feet and when the release on his ski binding did not work, it caused an open tibia and fibula fracture, the report said.

The friend and solo skier safely reached Torro and provided immediate assistance, which included “activating an InReach emergency satellite device, digging a platform, removing the injured skiers ski, stabilizing the injury, controlling the serious bleeding, and keeping the skier warm,” the report said.

Advertisement

After four hours, Torro was airlifted to the hospital.

The report said both skiers were well prepared and trained for an emergency.

The center said experienced backcountry skiers can learn from this accident in a number of ways. Conditions on Mount Washington can vary even between small distances, one successful skier doesn’t ensure that the area is stable, and all equipment should be in good condition.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.