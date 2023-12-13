T reports new worker safety incident involving live electricity, this time on the Green Line

They came after the T has grappled with a procession of near-misses this year that have drawn concern and censure from federal officials.

This week’s worker safety incident came less than two weeks after a third rail on the Orange Line was switched on while a worker and welding truck were still on the tracks between Sullivan and Community College stations. Though no one was injured, both events were reported to the Federal Transit Administration as near-misses.

The MBTA on Wednesday reported another safety incident involving live electricity, this time stemming from an overhead catenary wire on the Green Line that was left powered on when workers were in the area on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The latest reported near-miss took place at the T’s Riverside train yard, where crews were conducting track work around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Deputy Chief Safety Officer Nancy Prominski told the agency’s Board of Directors at its December meeting.

She said the overhead catenary wire, which provides electricity to Green Line trolleys, should have been switched off, but a T engineer “heard someone question whether a power procedure was fully completed.”

That engineer “immediately contacted” the T’s construction logistics team, which tested the overhead wire, according to the T.

“And it tested live,” Prominski said. The crew “immediately stopped work, removed the workers and equipment from the right of way in the yard, and contacted MBTA Construction Safety.”

She said the equipment onsite was not near the live wire, nor “was it intended that the equipment would be in that area.”

The incident came just two days into the MBTA’s 10-day shutdown of the Green Line’s D Branch, during which the agency promises to remove 20 slow zones and give back riders more than nine minutes of commuting time.

After power was confirmed dead, MBTA safety workers arrived on-site and conducted a visual inspection and witness interviews, before reviewing the power procedure with onsite crews and overseeing that — the second time around — electricity was effectively shut off, Prominski said.

Advertisement

Crews tested the catenary in four places to confirm no power was running, Prominski said, and work resumed around 1 p.m.

She said an investigation of the Green Line remains underway, and the agency is still reviewing the Orange Line power incident.

“The MBTA is in the process of making changes to rail access due to [the Orange Line] incident and Operational Control Center’s standard operating procedures are undergoing review,” Prominski said.

Alanna Kelly, spokesperson for the state Department of Public Utilities, the T’s state oversight agency, said it was notified of the Riverside Yard incident and has required the T submit a corrective action plan.

”Should the MBTA not submit a CAP, additional regulatory enforcement action may be taken,” Kelly wrote in a Wednesday email.

Lisa Battiston, a T spokesperson, wrote in an email Wednesday that the agency “regularly performs preventative measures” to increase safety across its system, but “incidents may still unfortunately occur despite best efforts.”

“The MBTA also conducts a thorough after-action review in order to understand the incident and prevent a future occurrence,” Battiston said.

In both recent cases, though they involved different types of power infrastructure, crews failed to communicate whether potentially dangerous electrical components were powered or not.

In August, the T implemented new safety procedures around third rail safety after a worker suffered electrical burns when wires they were working on made contact with the 600-volt rail at North Quincy Station. Weeks later, another worker was injured after he made contact with North Quincy’s third rail.

Advertisement

The FTA has already reprimanded the MBTA several times this year for failing to protect its workers.

In September, the FTA cited what it called four near-misses on T subway tracks between Aug. 10 and Sept. 6, and warned “a combination of unsafe conditions and practices exist such that there is a substantial risk of serious injury or death of a worker,” the same warning it had given the T about near-misses in April. The FTA instructed the T to retrain dispatchers and supervisors in its Operations Control Center and imposed restrictions on how the T can do track work while trains are running until it proves it can do so without endangering workers, among other interventions.

Shortly after that warning, workers reported at least two more near-misses on the T’s tracks, including an incident where a flagger apparently signaled for a Red Line train to stop only to have the driver blow past the track workers at 25 miles per hour, the Globe reported.

Prominski also told board members that a laborer who got “shrapnel” in their leg after a piece of their tool broke off near Boylston Station is back to work after being injured last month.

Zooming out, Prominski reported that the T has witnessed 22 safety events on its heavy rail lines so far this year — more than its year-to-date goal of 20 events, but only 92 percent of its annual goal. On the light rail, 31 safety events were reported — 115 percent of its annual target.

Advertisement

Bus safety events were also already beyond the T’s goals for 2023, with 104 reported so far.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.