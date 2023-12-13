Texas man pleads guilty to threatening Boston doctor who provides gender-affirming care

“Doctors who serve pediatric patients, including the victim in this case and staff at Boston Children’s Hospital, have dedicated their professional lives to treating children. They should be celebrated for their contributions to so many in their time of need. Instead, this defendant threatened a doctor with violence just for doing her job,” Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement. This conduct is deplorable and sends a chill through the medical community . . . Hate and bigotry have no place in Massachusetts.

Matthew Jordan Lindner, 39, of Comfort, Texas, pleaded guilty to one count of interstate transmission of threatening communication, prosecutors said in a statement.

A Texas man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston for threatening a Boston Children’s Hospital doctor who served transgender patients, according to the U.S. District Attorney of Massachusetts Office.

Sentencing guidelines allow for a maximum of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the statement said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024.

In August 2022, misinformation spread through online channels inaccurately describing procedures done by doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital for gender nonconforming children, Levy’s office said. On Aug. 31, Lindner called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a hateful, threatening voicemail for a doctor affiliated with the center.

According to their website, the center provides, “educational programs, resources, and consultation to health care organizations with the goal of optimizing quality, cost-effective health care for (LGBTQIA+) people.”

In Lindner’s message, a slew of profanity and hate speech directed at the affiliated doctor threatened her life and accused her of crimes against children, according to the release given by the district attorney’s office.

Lindner was arrested in Texas and charged on Dec. 2, 2022. He was subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2022.

“There is no way to undo the damage Matthew Lindner did to this physician, with his hateful, repulsive, and threatening behavior,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “No one should have to live in fear of violence because of who they are, what kind of work they do, or what they believe.”









Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.