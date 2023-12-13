10 key points from R.I. officials about the Washington Bridge closure

PROVIDENCE — In a series of news conferences Wednesday, Rhode Island officials provided key updates on the closure of the Washington Bridge’s westbound lanes carrying Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River between East Providence and Providence.

1. Two emergency bypass lanes will open this weekend on the east side of the Washington Bridge, allowing westbound traffic to cross the bridge again, Rhode Island Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti Jr. announced.

Just a day earlier, Alviti had said he expected it to take about two weeks to open the temporary westbound lanes on the eastbound side of the bridge, which is a separate structure.

“We have made considerable progress in the last day,” Alviti said. “I know we had projected one week or two weeks out. I am happy to say we have a high confidence level of completing it by this weekend. That should bring the travel times down, not to where they were prior to this emergency, but closer to it.”

2. The state expects to launch a ferry service between Bristol and Providence in a week or so, Alviti said.

The Department of Transportation is working with a ferry company that has a 500-passenger ferry, he said. The boat would travel from one of two potential sites in Bristol to the summer ferry landing spot at India Point in Providence, he said.

And the department is working with the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to provide shuttle services between parking lots at the ferry landing and Kennedy Plaza and the Providence train station, said Alviti, who now serves as chairman of the RIPTA board.

“That is coming together nicely,” Alviti said, “and expect to deploy that to help relieve some of the commuters who have to endure the problems that have been created by this.”

3. East Providence schools, which shifted to remote instruction Wednesday because of traffic jams throughout the city, will resume in-person classes on Thursday, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said.

“We’re happy that school will be in person tomorrow in East Providence,” State Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said. “What they’re going to do is have early release for high schools so that they can get the buses to the middle school and the elementary school.”

She noted that the traffic jams have affected not just East Providence students but also those traveling to private schools, charter schools, special education programs, and career and technical education programs in the area.

Out of our 300 school bus routes statewide, 62 have been impacted by the bridge closure, and of those, 23 had experienced “more of the severe delay” on Tuesday, Infante-Green said. But that number was reduced on Wednesday, she said. “So we’re happy to announce that,” she said. “We thank the parents for being patient and understanding.”

4. Governor Daniel J. McKee lashed out at a question about whether he planned to make any changes in Department of Transportation leadership in the wake of the bridge closure.

“I’m not gonna answer those questions,” McKee told WJAR-Channel 10 reporter Brian Crandall. “We’re here to talk about an emergency. That’s out of line.”

When Crandall noted people have expressed frustration and talked about Alviti’s leadership, McKee said, “You may be talking about it, but the people I’m talking to are very pleased with what’s happening right now and anybody behind me right now.”

He was standing at a news conference along with Alviti and other state officials, city officials, and law enforcement officials.

“I don’t want to hear any more of those questions,” McKee said. “You can take it out on me later, alright? But there’s an inappropriate question, and I’m not gonna even entertain an answer on that. I have already indicated that I have full faith in the team that’s sitting here and standing here with me and beyond me. And that includes the leadership at DOT.”

5. What caused the rods bracing the bridge to crack and break? Alviti said the engineers surmised that it was probably a heavy vehicle that “created a kind of catastrophic failure” in some of the supports.

The director showed two before and after photos taken of the rods during a routine inspection in July and from a few days ago. In July, the rods were solid and in one piece. In December, one was severed near the base, and the other was cracked. (The full inspection report from July was released later Wednesday afternoon.)

“Our inspection in July showed these as being stable structures, and something catastrophic happened between July and now,” Alviti said. He has ruled out damage caused by ongoing construction on the eastbound bridge structure, and said that the rods were part of the original bridge structure when it was built in 1968, and had reached the end of their life span.

“Fortunately, [the damage] was more of a gradual kind of domino effect. As the structure weakened, the other pins on it failed,” Alviti said. “But ... it didn’t cause a cataclysmic failure of the bridge decks falling into the river, and vehicles falling into the river below, and having that kind of casualties that they have had in other locations.”

6. The broken and damaged rods were noticed by a young engineer working on the demolition of an old bridge deck nearby — not during a routine inspection. Even so, Alviti said he’s satisfied with his department’s current inspection schedule and maintenance.

Alviti said that RIDOT has rebuilt 300 bridges in the last seven years, when Rhode Island bridges were rated the worst in the country. He said that RIDOT has a regular and accelerated inspection and reinspection each year and a special bridge unit in maintenance.

“We are not only rebuilding them, and learning from this kind of thing, and rebuilding them in a different way, where this in the future will not happen to those bridges, but we’ve also put in place an effective maintenance force that will keep them from deteriorating like they did during the last 50 years,” he said.

7. On Tuesday, Alviti had compared the Washington Bridge situation to the collapse of a bridge in Pennsylvania, suggesting Rhode Island compared favorably. He said Pennsylvania took 10 weeks to make a temporary fix, and the final fix is not yet complete.

But when an I-95 bridge collapsed in Philadelphia in June, national coverage focused on the fact that Pennsylvania reopened the highway within 12 days. One German newspaper called it “ein kleines Wunder” — “a small miracle.”

When questioned about his comparison to the Pennsylvania bridge, Alviti said, “The reports that I’ve gotten from the national news is that they’re still rebuilding that bridge and won’t be finished until 2024 — a year after the event happened.”

He said, “They reopened some lanes, just as we are doing. And while it took them 12 days, it’s gonna be taking us six or seven days to do that. So if we’re going to compare, I’d say we compare very favorably in our performance compared to what happened in Pennsylvania.”

While Pennsylvania declared a state of emergency after the I-95 bridge collapsed, Alviti said, “I don’t think the state of emergency would’ve made a difference in the timeline that it took for us to implement the improvement.”

McKee said he spoke by phone with Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro on Tuesday, and he said, “The public needs to know, if it’s in our best interest to file some sort of emergency declaration, we will.”

8. Governor McKee said he would sign a letter to the US Small Business Administration on Thursday to get emergency assistance for local businesses hard-hit by the bridge closure. However, he still was not planning to declare a state of emergency.

Rhode Island’s congressional delegation also announced on Wednesday that they’d already sent a letter urging the SBA to promptly review any disaster assistance request from the state and to provide resources to help those impacted. US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo said that small businesses, restaurants, and shops that lose income as a result of the emergency Washington Bridge closure should be eligible for SBA assistance, if the state formally requests disaster aid.

Small business owners will be able to apply for Economic Injury Disaster Loans with below-market interest rates; eligible businesses may borrow up to $2 million to meet their ordinary and necessary financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster, with the loans intended to assist through the recovery period.

McKee said that the public safety costs being shouldered by local municipalities would be included in the cost of the bridge project.

9. Providence and East Providence needed to add more police coverage for traffic control, as those 90,000 vehicles a day spill into their cities to get around the closed bridge. Officers throughout the state can step up to help fill those dozens of details a day, said Sid Wordell, the executive director of the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.

All of the police departments in Rhode Island signed a mutual-aid pact a few years ago that allows officers from different police agencies to help out when there aren’t enough local officers to fill all the details, Wordell said. It started as a plan to help tiny Bristol deal with its big Fourth of July parade, and is now available for any type of emergency, like this one.

McKee has said that the overtime and detail costs will be covered.

10. Don’t let a little bridge closure stop you from supporting your local businesses! That’s the message from Commerce Secretary Liz Tannerv and Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, who say that small businesses have been hard-hit by the Washington Bridge closure and need the support of Rhode Islanders to help them, especially during the holiday season.

The bridge closure had an immediate effect on local shops and restaurants, especially in Providence. In Wayland Square, which has borne the brunt of the traffic on the Providence side, businesses reported a fall off of about 30 to 50 percent. The Federal Hill Association said restaurant cancelations were nine times higher than normal.

Smiley urged people to return, promising free parking through New Year’s Day. He and DaSilva both said that the lengthy commutes were being reduced by the detours and more police officers keeping traffic flowing.

“Providence is open for business. There has never been a more important time to shop local and to shop small,” Smiley said. “You can still get to Providence, you can get around Providence, and we really need people more than ever to continue to keep their reservations, to keep their shopping plans.”

“The small business owners, which include our restaurateurs, these are Rhode Islanders that own these businesses. These are Rhode Islanders who work in these businesses, and these are Rhode Island businesses that reinvest in Rhode Island,” the mayor added. “And so, my ask would be for the larger community, for the greater Providence area to help them now in this moment where for so many businesses at the holiday season, this is the most important time for their business. Please shop local, shop small, come into support these local businesses in East Providence and Providence. They need your support more than ever.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv. Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.