How East Providence schools and athletics are handling the Washington Bridge shutdown

But on Thursday, students will be back in class, according to a memo sent to families by East Providence Schools Superintendent Sandra Forand.

The East Providence School District, which includes 13 schools, switched to remote learning on Wednesday due to “the excessive travel times and congestion across the city” after the closure of the Washington Bridge earlier this week.

“After discussion with the East Providence Police and Mayor DaSilva regarding this morning’s traffic situation, we have decided to reopen schools tomorrow,” the notice sent to families on Wednesday afternoon said.

The school district will follow an early dismissal schedule “to ensure elementary students get home before the rush hour traffic increases,” the notice said. High school students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m., followed by middle school students at 1:45 p.m., and then elementary school students at 2:45 p.m.

The school district encourages families to walk or carpool “whenever possible in heavily congested areas,” according to the notice.

The schools plans to open 15 minutes early on Thursday and Friday “in an effort to support parents/guardians who have to travel to work after student drop off,” the notice said.

“Our goal is to keep schools open but this is a continuously evolving situation that will be monitored closely,” the school district said. “Decisions will be made with the safety of students and staff as the priority. We appreciate your continued flexibility and understanding as we navigate this difficult situation.”

Sports practices and games at schools have also been impacted by the Washington Bridge closure, which has caused severe traffic backup for many commuters.

“It’s all I’ve been dealing with the past two days,” said Alex Butler, athletic director at East Providence High School, who called the Tuesday traffic in East Providence, which prompted the decision to cancel all after-school winter sports practices, “unbearable.”

The boys’ basketball home opener between East Providence and Narragansett was also postponed on Tuesday due to the traffic.

“I just didn’t think it was fair to have Narragansett get on a bus and leave our high school at 8:30 p.m.,” Butler said, noting how the 35-minute drive was taking more like two hours. “So we just decided to postpone it.”

On Wednesday, however, as traffic lightened and students learned remotely, Butler said after-school practices were back on for high school athletes, but not yet for middle schoolers.

“Logistically, it didn’t make sense,” Butler said. “But they will go back tomorrow and Friday.”

All after-school practices will resume across the district this week.

“We’re going to try to run everything as normal as possible tomorrow,” Butler said.

A Wednesday wrestling match scheduled to open the season against Cranston West was also postponed, Butler said.

Butler said he and other athletic directors across the state were on a Zoom call with the Rhode Island Interscholastic LeagueWednesday afternoon.

“Just to make sure everybody is aware of the situations that a lot of the schools in the East Bay are under,” Butler said, adding that schools in Barrington, Bristol, and Warren faced similar traffic snarls this week. He said communities in Newport and Portsmouth are also experiencing the effects of the bridge closure.

“I think it took somebody two hours to get off [Aquidneck Island] yesterday,” Butler said. “It’s December, and that’s not normal.”

Michael Lunney, executive director of the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, a membership group that supports schools with athletic programs, said out of the 131 events held over the last two days across the state, they’ve “only had to postpone 25.”

Lunny and Butler both commended officials’ responses in the wake of the bridge closure.

“We have to keep things in perspective. A catastrophe was avoided,” Butler said. “This is an inconvenience for a lot of people, but sometimes you’ve got to roll with those things.”

Providence Public Schools likely won’t switch to remote learning, Mayor Brett Smiley said earlier this week. He added that kids who are bussed out of the city to attend private schools like Providence Country Day School or the Gordon School “could be impacted” by the Washington Bridge closure.

”But the Providence kids within the city, the buses got around just fine,” Smiley said.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.