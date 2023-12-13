The Washington Bridge is one of 120 ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in Rhode Island, according to federal data

The bridge was closed suddenly Monday after officials determined that deterioration of critical components of the bridge meant it was in danger of collapse. The deterioration was discovered by a young engineer who happened to see it while working on the demolition of an old bridge deck.

The abrupt closure of the westbound side of the Washington Bridge in Rhode Island this week has thrown commutes into chaos for thousands and forced students in East Providence to switch to remote learning — but it’s one of more than 100 in the state that are in need of repairs, federal data show.

Advertisement

The Washington Bridge is among about 15 percent of 782 bridges in Rhode Island classified as “structurally deficient,” according to the Federal Highway Administration, which maintains a national inventory of bridges and their inspection reports. A recent analysis of the database by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association found that the state has the fourth-highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the nation. Six bridges in the state had components with the lowest rating of “critical,” according to the database, which was last updated in June.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

There are signs of improvement. In 2019, Rhode Island had the highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the nation, according to the group’s analysis.

“There’s definitely improvement and it takes awhile to make that improvement,” Alison Black, chief economist for the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, said in an interview on Wednesday. “But this situation just underscores how important these structures are to communities, and getting kids to school and daycare.”

The Washington Bridge was last inspected in July, according to Rhode Island officials, who said no problems were flagged. However, the westbound span of the Washington Bridge appears in a federal database — updated prior to the July inspection — as among the 120 bridges rated in “poor” condition in the state. The bridge received the designation because its superstructure was rated as having “advanced section loss, deterioration, spalling, or scour,” according to the database. The remaining components inspected by officials were listed as being in “satisfactory” condition. Any one component that receives a rating of “poor” or lower results in the bridge being designated as “structurally deficient,” though experts say such a designation does not necessarily mean a bridge is unsafe.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The federal data is not without flaws. Experts have told the Globe that while the database is the most comprehensive accounting of the safety and maintenance of the nation’s bridges available, location errors permeate the data. In addition, an archaic cataloguing system leaves out common names, making it difficult for commuters to easily look up the condition of their local bridges by either name or location. Finally, updated data is released annually, rather than on a rolling basis, so the condition of a bridge may have improved (or gotten worse) since the last update.

See more coverage of the Washington Bridge closure in R.I.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.