Bridge closure gridlock is ‘serious quality of life issue for East Providence,’ R.I. secretary of state says

And on Tuesday, after Amore traveled to Mount Hope High School in Bristol to deliver a lesson on voting rights and civic engagement, it took him three hours to get back.

PROVIDENCE — Usually, it takes 8 minutes for Rhode Island Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore to get from his home in East Providence to his office at the State House in Providence. On Wednesday, it took him an hour.

Those travel times are just a small sample of the traffic nightmare that East Providence residents are facing since Rhode Island closed the westbound lanes of the Washington Bridge on Monday. That crucial Interstate 195 span carries 90,000 cars a day between East Providence and Providence, and officials say it was in danger of collapsing because multiple pins bracing the bridge were rusted, exposed, and broken.

“My next-door neighbor told me, ‘This is just like the Blizzard of ‘78,’” Amore said, referring to the epic storm during which nearly 3 feet of snow fell in Providence and Rhode Islanders were snowed in — and highways impassable. “I said, ‘This is like the pandemic in reverse’ — I remember going to pick up my daughter at American University, and it only took five hours because there was no one on the road. But he said, ‘This reminds me of Blizzard of ‘78, when you couldn’t get anywhere.”

Amore, a former Democratic state legislator, taught US history and civics at East Providence High School for 27 years, and he said families are frustrated that the traffic jam has forced East Providence schools to move to remote learning.

“We saw the detrimental impact of virtual learning during the pandemic,” he said. “So you want students in school as many days as possible.”

But he said he knows teachers are having a very difficult time getting to the the city, and the gridlock makes it impossible to predict when school buses would pick up and drop off young schoolchildren.

Amore also served as East Providence’s athletic director for six years, and he said he can relate to the frustration that the new athletic director, coaches, and players are feeling as the situation forces East Providence to cancel games.

Usually, residents can drive around East Providence at any time of day and not run into any significant traffic, Amore said. But now, he said, many of the cars taking the detour off Interstate 195 westbound are flooding East Providence’s side streets, trying to weave their way around the traffic jams to get to the Henderson Bridge to Providence.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “This is a serious quality of life issue for East Providence folks.”

He said he is sure traffic engineers and police officials are trying to figure out how to best route traffic and perhaps close off some local streets to funnel traffic to the Henderson Bridge more efficiently.

So now, like so many other East Providence Townies, Amore is waking up early and trying to find alternative routes to his destination. Rather than head west into Providence, he now drives north into Massachusetts and picks up Interstate 95 in Attleboro before heading south to Providence.

But as bad as it is, he knows it could get worse. “Pray for no snow,” Amore said. “The last thing we need is a weather event to exacerbate this.”

