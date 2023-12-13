With new reforms recommended, Somerville still lacks a permanent police chief

But the decision to not immediately replace acting chief Charles Femino, who took over in 2020 when then-chief David Fallon announced his retirement, has left some locals concerned that the city is moving forward on police reform without a central player in its implementation. Going back to the drawing board, they say, could hold back real progress within the department.

Last month, Mayor Katjana Ballantyne and the Police Chief Search Committee, which is made up of residents and city officials, announced that interviews with three candidates for the department’s top job “did not result in a successful hire,” and the rigorous search would continue.

It’s been more than three years since the Somerville Police Department’s last chief retired, and — with a new slate of policing reforms currently on the table — the city is as far as ever from finding a replacement.

Advertisement

“It’s not like no one’s running the ship,” said City Councillor Willie Burnley Jr., a longtime advocate of police reform. “But I think as we look forward, and as we try to revamp and reimagine public safety at large, we’re going to want a partner in that. And it is a bit distressing that these really important roles haven’t been filled in a permanent way.”

The city has long heard demands from residents and activists for a reduction in the department’s budget and for a non-police response to be made available for certain 911 emergency calls.

Late last month, a city-commissioned analysis of the police department’s staffing and operations recommended hiring “non-sworn” community service officers, who would respond to “low risk calls for service” including issues related to mental health and substance abuse. That report also recommended reducing the department’s total number of officers and reassigning current officers to new beats or desk jobs.

But staffing plans are prepared by the chief before being sent to the mayor’s office and City Council for approval, city officials said, making the future chief a key figure in organizing the department.

Advertisement

Burnley said the city has been able to make some progress in areas of reform that are “beyond the role of the police chief,” including the operations study and a survey about people’s perceptions of public safety, the results of which were presented at a City Council meeting last month.

While having an acting chief, who possesses the same authorities and responsibilities as a permanent hire, does not hamper the city’s ability to plan reform, Burnley said the stalled search is likely holding back the roll out of some newer policies.

Burnley said waiting on the operations study, which took more than a year and a half to complete, was used as an excuse to delay certain reforms — and he doesn’t want the lack of a permanent chief to have the same effect.

City Councilor Jesse Clingan quit his role on the selection committee after its slate of recommendations failed to result in a new hire. He said police reform, the future of the department, and finding a new chief are “all tied together.”

“With the chief hanging in the balance, and these reports and studies out there, that we’ve been waiting for, we feel like we’re behind the 8-ball at this point,” Clingan said.

In a statement last week, Mayor Ballantyne said Femino, who also served as acting chief a decade prior, has “skillfully led our police force in both the daily work of maintaining public safety as well as our aspirational efforts via our Public Safety for All Initiative, and I have every confidence he will continue to do so until we swear in his successor.”

Advertisement

Ballantyne said Femino meets weekly with the city’s Department of Racial and Social Justice, “building a strong foundation for a new Chief to continue this vital work with the community.”

She did not say when Femino’s successor may be selected.

In October, the search committee referred the finalists to Ballantyne, but her office passed on all three, prompting Somerville to restart its search and start from scratch.

The outcome was railed by reform activists and police officers alike.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the Somerville Police Employees Association, the local police union, said it was “greatly disappointed” that a candidate wasn’t picked, and claimed her office pushed to hire a candidate that did not make the top three finalists. They said problems with the selection process “cause a concern for a lack of legitimacy and transparency.”

“This has resulted in a waste of Somerville taxpayer money and a complete disregard for the citizens that have volunteered their time in the process and search,” the statement said.

Burnley said “the public rightfully has some questions” about how the hiring process played out, adding that the police department has for years been “quite a black box” to outsiders.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Ballantyne declined to say what prompted the rejections. The police department referred questions to the mayor’s office.

Anne Gill, the city’s director of human resources, said it does not comment “on personnel or hiring matters to protect applicant privacy.”

Denise Molina Capers, the city’s director of Racial and Social Justice, said her office is still waiting on recommendations to be issued by the city’s civilian oversight task force, which is responsible for researching civilian oversight models for local law enforcement.

Molina Capers said “we really can’t put a finger on timelines” for reform yet, but emphasized that either Femino or his successor will be involved in implementing any recommendations.

She emphasized that charting reform will have to be a collaborative process including the public, city officials, and the police department, and said she does not have “any doubt” that the new chief will share that collaborative vision.

She said she “can’t predict the future,” but feels there is very little chance the department could end up with a police chief whose vision of policing is at odds with the city’s.

Still, some believe going back to the drawing board is a bad sign in light of the urgency of reforms.

Myles Herbert, a member of the civilian oversight task force, said that though it does not seem like the city is intentionally stalling reform by not hiring a new chief, Ballantyne and her predecessor, former mayor Joe Curtatone, “have really tried to slow down the conversation about reforming the police” during times of heightened attention.

Advertisement

“The big elephant in the room, I would say, is this element of the slow-walking reform,” Herbert said.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.