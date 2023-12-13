Woman was struck by Northeastern police cruiser while crossing at Mass. and Cass in July

The video from a nearby traffic camera shows the woman stepping into the crosswalk as several vehicles were making a left-hand turn into the lane. She stopped as two vehicles passed closely in front of her, a moment before the police cruiser made the same turn. The front of the cruiser hit her and knocked her to the ground, according to the video.

A Northeastern University Police cruiser driven by a mechanic struck a woman while she was crossing the street at Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue in July, according to a Boston Police Department report and newly released surveillance video.

Advertisement

The driver was not an officer but a mechanic for the Northeastern Police Department, according to a Boston police report. The driver parked the cruiser on the right side of the road as other pedestrians surrounded the victim to see if she was okay, according to the video.

The crash was reported at 7:13 a.m. on July 5, according to the police report. The woman said she had pain on the left and right sides of her body, and she was taken to Boston Medical Center, police said. Her name was redacted from the report, and no further information on her injuries was available.

The collision was first reported by the Northeastern University student newspaper, The Huntington News, earlier this week.

Northeastern did not immediately respond to a message from the Globe seeking comment Wednesday. The university said in a statement to the Huntington News that no charges have been filed and the woman ignored a “Do Not Walk” signal before she was struck by “a lawfully moving NUPD vehicle.”

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.