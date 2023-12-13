Families of American hostages in Gaza meet with Biden

The closed-door meeting, which lasted well over an hour, came a day after Biden intensified his criticism of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, widening a rift between the two countries over the Israeli military’s conduct of its war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave.

“We felt before, and we were only reinforced in seeing and believing, that we could have no better friend in Washington or in the White House than President Biden himself and his administration,” said Jonathan Dekel-Chen, father of Sagui Dekel-Chen, 35, who was seized Oct. 7 from his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

The families of Americans still held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip met with President Biden at the White House on Wednesday and said afterward that they believed the president and his administration were doing everything possible to secure freedom for their loved ones.

The president has been fiercely supportive of Israel since the attacks, in which Hamas killed more than 1,200 people and took roughly 240 hostage, including American Israeli dual citizens. But he has also been under immense pressure to restrain Israel’s bombardment in Gaza, which health officials there say has killed more than 15,000 people.

On Tuesday, he offered a blunt assessment of Israel’s conduct of the war, saying that its “indiscriminate bombing” is causing the country to lose international support.

There was no immediate response from the prime minister’s office to Biden’s comments. At a news briefing Wednesday, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defense minister, responded to a question about the clash by saying, “I think we’ll find a way to help the Americans help us.” And Israel’s foreign minister, Eli Cohen, reiterated Israel’s position that it “will continue its fight against Hamas, with or without international support.”

NEW YORK TIMES

Trump’s 2020 election case paused while he appeals immunity claim

Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington will be put on hold while the former president further pursues his claims that he is immune from prosecution, a judge ruled Wednesday.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is overseeing the case, agreed in a three-page order to pause any “further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant” as an appeals court considers Trump’s immunity arguments.

But she left open the possibility of keeping the current trial date of March 4, 2024, if the case returns to her court, saying that date and other deadlines were being put on pause rather than canceled. She also said her order had no bearing on the enforcement of a gag order placing restrictions on Trump’s speech outside of court.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team this week asked the US Supreme Court to take up and rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted on charges accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden.

Later Monday, the justices indicated they would decide quickly whether to hear the case, ordering Trump’s lawyers to respond by Dec. 20. The court’s brief order did not signal what it ultimately would do.

Trump appealed to the US Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit after Chutkan turned aside his argument that he is shielded from prosecution for actions he took while fulfilling his duties as president. In her order, Chutkan, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, wrote that the office of the president “does not confer a lifelong ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ pass.”

Smith is attempting to bypass the appeals court, the usual next step in the process, and have the Supreme Court take up the matter directly in the hopes of keeping the March 4 trial date in place.

Lawyers for Trump asked the federal appeals court Wednesday to avoid setting an expedited schedule as it considered the issue of whether Trump was immune from charges accusing him of plotting to overturn the 2020 election.

In a 16-page filing that blended legal and political arguments, the lawyers asked a three-judge panel of the court not to move too quickly in mulling the question of immunity, saying that a “reckless rush to judgment” would “irreparably undermine public confidence in the judicial system.”

“The manifest public interest lies in the court’s careful and deliberate consideration of these momentous issues with the utmost care and diligence,” wrote D. John Sauer, a lawyer who is handling the appeal for Trump.

The former president’s brief to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit was the first time he formally weighed in on how fast his critical appeal of the immunity issue should be heard.

The filing came two days after Smith asked the same judges to fast-track the appeal, saying that keeping the underlying case moving forward would vindicate the public’s interest in a speedy trial.

Smith has also filed the parallel request to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to consider the immunity issue even before the appeals court does and to issue their decision quickly.

Smith’s team had told Chutkan not to pause the case, saying the judge could continue to resolve issues unrelated to the appeal while the immunity claim is pending in appeals courts. Prosecutors said they would “continue to meet every pretrial deadline the court has set for it,” so that the case could swiftly move to trial if the higher courts reject Trump’s immunity argument.

A Supreme Court case usually lasts several months, from the time the justices agree to hear it until a final decision. Smith is asking the court to move with unusual, but not unprecedented, speed.

Nearly 50 years ago, the justices acted within two months of being asked to force President Richard Nixon to turn over Oval Office recordings in the Watergate scandal. The tapes were then used later in 1974 in the corruption prosecutions of Nixon’s former aides.

It took the high court just a few days to effectively decide the 2000 presidential election for Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.

If the justices decline to step in at this point, Trump’s appeal would continue at the US Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Smith said even a rapid appellate decision might not get to the Supreme Court in time for review and final word before the court’s traditional summer break.

Trump faces four criminal prosecutions in four different cities. He is charged in Florida with illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate and faces a state prosecution in Georgia that accuses him of trying to subvert that state’s 2020 presidential election and a New York case that accuses him of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment to a porn actress.

ASSOCIATED PRESS AND NEW YORK TIMES