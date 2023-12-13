Father of July 4th Illinois parade shooting suspect released early from jail for good behavior

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of the suspect in a deadly 2022 Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago has been released early from jail after serving part of a 60-day sentence for sponsoring a firearm application for his son.

Robert Crimo Jr. was released Wednesday for good behavior, according to authorities.

Crimo Jr. pleaded guilty last month in Lake County court in Waukegan, Illinois, to seven misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct. He originally had been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing.