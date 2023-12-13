Hunter Biden defies subpoena as House GOP approves impeachment inquiry

It marked the most dramatic public appearance of a presidential son who for years has been the focus of attacks from Republicans using his business dealings as a basis for an impeachment inquiry into his father, and for federal investigators who have charged Hunter Biden with tax and gun crimes.

“For six years, I have been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine, shouting, ‘Where’s Hunter?’” he said, with an unmistakable tone of defiance. “Well, here’s my answer: I am here.”

Hunter Biden arrived Wednesday morning in a black Chevy Suburban outside the US Capitol, walking steely-faced toward a microphone set up not far from the Senate steps that his father had ascended countless times.

And it was the clearest sign that Hunter Biden, who has largely left it to his lawyers and allies to respond to his attackers, is now attempting to wrest control of his own narrative.

“I am here today to acknowledge that I have made mistakes in my life and wasted opportunities and privileges I was afforded,” he said. “For that, I am responsible. For that, I am accountable. And for that, I am making amends.”

The appearance, which was kept under wraps until shortly beforehand and came as Hunter Biden defied a House subpoena, was by turns emotional, plaintive, and contentious. It appeared to have two main aims: humanizing him after years of vilification and emphasizing that his father had nothing to do with his business affairs despite the impeachment inquiry.

People close to Hunter Biden say he views the current chapter of his life as one in which he attempts to make amends and answer for the wrongs that he committed in the throes of addiction. He tried to draw a clear line during his remarks, admitting that he did things he regrets but not those he is being accused of.

“I am also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes,” he said.

Several times he referenced his battles with drug and alcohol addiction, saying that it may have clouded his judgment at times but that those struggles should not be used against him, and certainly not against his father.

“They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction, they have belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me — all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his life to public service,” he said.

Hunter Biden’s portrait of his father as a loving, supportive parent contrasted sharply with Republicans’ charges that the “Biden crime family” has improperly mixed business and government, accusations for which they have provided no substantive evidence. His parents “literally saved my life,” Hunter Biden said, stating in the clearest and most public way to date that his father had nothing financially to do with his business.

Not when he worked as a lawyer, he said, nor when he was on the board of Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company. His father was not involved in Hunter Biden’s partnership with a Chinese businessman, he said, and had no part in his foreign or domestic investments. He also had no role in his latest efforts to make a career as an artist.

“In the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances,” Hunter Biden said. “But to suggest that is grounds for an impeachment inquiry is beyond the absurd — it is shameless. There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was financially involved in my business, because it did not happen.”

Hunter Biden’s decision to appear in front of the Capitol came a year after he shook up his legal team and began taking a more combative path in the legal, political, and media arenas. He wrote a memoir in 2021 — accompanied by a round of television interviews — and traveled with his father to Ireland earlier this year. More recently, he sat for a lengthy podcast interview with the musician Moby and wrote a piece for USA Today accusing Republicans of weaponizing his addiction.

But his appearance Wednesday put him in direct combat with his Republican antagonists. Many on his team have been upset that he has few defenders — he is viewed in some quarters as a political third rail, and rarely are Democrats on television willing to speak up for him. On Wednesday, he decided to do it himself.

It was not far from Union Station, where his father went every night after Senate business to take the train home to Wilmington, Del. And it was within a few miles of locations where, as he recounts in his memoir, he would buy drugs.

In speaking outside the Capitol instead of inside it, the president’s son was defying a summons from House Republicans that he appear at a closed-door deposition. Hunter Biden’s team argued that a private session would let GOP lawmakers selectively leak his comments, and they offered to have him testify publicly instead — an idea rejected by Republican leaders.

“He does not get to dictate the terms of the subpoena,” Representative James Comer, a Kentucky Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee, told reporters outside an empty hearing room where Hunter Biden had been scheduled to appear. Republicans now say they may seek a contempt of Congress charge against him.