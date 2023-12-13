Is Congress stuck in an impeachment doom loop?

“No,” said Rogers, 85, one of the two longest-serving current members of the House. “Not really.”

So did the Republican expect he would see quite so many impeachment inquiries during his tenure in Congress?

WASHINGTON — When Representative Hal Rogers of Kentucky first took his House seat in 1981, there had been just one formal presidential impeachment — Andrew Johnson, 1868 — and one near-impeachment — Richard Nixon, 1974 — in the country’s first two centuries.

With their narrow vote Wednesday evening in favor of formalizing their impeachment inquiry into President Biden, House Republicans have steered the country into unprecedented territory. It is the fourth formal impeachment inquiry in a quarter-century, and the first without a clear map at the outset toward proof of “high crimes and misdemeanors” potentially committed by the president.

The move, which received no Democratic support, gives Republicans enhanced investigative powers as they seek an actual vote to adopt articles of impeachment. It comes despite their failure after a yearlong effort to find concrete evidence of misdeeds by Biden.

Democrats have denounced the investigation as a nakedly partisan attempt to damage the incumbent president in an election year, and some Senate Republican colleagues have said they are skeptical.

“Instead of doing their job on the urgent work that needs to be done, they are choosing to waste time on this baseless political stunt that even Republicans in Congress admit is not supported by facts,” Biden said in a statement after the Republican vote.

But scholars of impeachment warn that this latest proceeding could accelerate the march toward a kind of doom loop, in which the process — established in the Constitution as a highly formalized mechanism for investigating only the most serious transgression by a president, vice president, or other civil officer — is routinely used as a cudgel when opposite parties hold the House and the presidency.

“I think this is the future,” said Philip C. Bobbitt, a law professor at Columbia University and constitutional scholar who has written an edition of a book called “Impeachment: A Handbook.”

“I think impeachment is going to be wielded as a kind of market tool, advertising tool, a way to raise money, a way to galvanize the base, a way to smear the incumbent,” Bobbitt said. “And I think it’s a terrible step for the country.”

At least one longtime House Republican — Representative Chris Smith of New Jersey, who joined the House the same day as Rogers — said he, too, expects more impeachments to come, although he ascribed his prediction not to an increased willingness to weaponize the process, but to a preponderance of impeachable behavior.

“There’ll probably be more [impeachments] in future,” Smith said. “I think the lack of candor and honesty has risen to a new art form.”

The current inquiry, which twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has egged on loudly from the sidelines, will likely follow multiple paths. Those include whether or not Biden benefited from overseas business deals pursed by his son Hunter and brother James, along with allegations that the administration slowed the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax problems and gun charges. The White House has vehemently denied the accusations.

The Republicans’ effort was dealt a blow in September when one of their own witnesses, a conservative law professor named Jonathan Turley, told the House Oversight committee that he did “not believe that current evidence would support articles of impeachment.” He did, however, say an inquiry was “warranted.”

In 1998, former president Bill Clinton, a Democrat, was impeached by a Republican-controlled House for perjury and obstruction in connection with his efforts to cover up an affair he had with a White House intern. Trump was impeached in 2019 by a Democratic majority for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over his alleged attempt to pressure Ukraine to help him find dirt on his political rivals. Two years later he was impeached a second time for his role in the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The Senate acquitted Clinton and Trump.

Democrats — and some Republicans — depict the Clinton case as a turning point for impeachments driven by partisanship, since those proceedings began after Clinton won reelection but Republicans, led by the pugilistic House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia, still controlled the House.

“As bad as the Clinton thing was, this is far worse,” said Democratic Representative Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, who voted against all four articles of impeachment in 1998, and says the Republicans’ current effort “cheapens the process” and “denigrates the institution.”

“It’s, historically, the kind of stuff that can destroy the country,” Clyburn added.

The Biden impeachment inquiry comes as the pace of congressional censures has also quickened. The GOP-controlled House has censured three Democrats this year — Adam Schiff of California, Jamaal Bowman of New York, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — with only the censure of Tlaib attracting more than a few Democratic votes.

If those mechanisms are overused, “it will be perceived in the long run as being less serious by the American voter,” said Representative Richard Neal of Massachusetts, who was first elected in 1988. The top Democrat on the Ways and Means committee, Neal has been part of closed-door sessions in which whistle-blowers alleged misconduct by the federal government in its handling of Hunter Biden’s tax issues.

“There has not been one piece of evidence that has been offered in the closed-door sessions that would implicate Joe Biden, nothing,” Neal said, before remarking on how odd and unprecedented it was that his committee — which typically deals with issues like trade, tariffs, and Social Security — was involved in an impeachment-related hearing at all.

As they slam Republicans for trying to impeach Biden, though, Democrats defended their two impeachments of Trump as methodical, fact-based, and laser focused on the “constitutional crimes” they said he had committed as president.

“One of the Republican senators told me privately that we had made our case . . . but they were not going to vote to convict,” said California Representative Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat who came to Congress in 1995 and was an impeachment manager during Trump’s 2019 impeachment. She also served as a committee staffer during the impeachment inquiry into Nixon, who resigned before the House could vote on whether to impeach him.

“That was a serious issue. It was done in a methodical manner,” Lofgren lamented, suggesting that the Biden inquiry is neither.

Republicans insist they are not getting ahead of themselves, and won’t proceed further if they don’t find evidence of wrongdoing. “That’s all it is, an inquiry,” said Representative Ken Calvert of California.

Some Republicans have expressed regret about past impeachments. In his 2021 book, former House Speaker John Boehner said the Clinton impeachment had happened because Republican leadership thought it would help them win more seats in the House.

“I regret that I didn’t fight against it,” he wrote.

Former representative Bob Inglis, a Republican from South Carolina, has since apologized to Clinton over his role in the proceeding.

“I really was just blinded by hatred of the guy,” Inglis said in an interview, before warning today’s Republicans to think carefully about proceeding.

“We’ve got to be very careful about using what should be seen as very seldom-used mechanisms,” he said, before warning that this impeachment could touch off a vicious cycle. “We will drag all the crabs back down in the bucket where no one can rise up. What kind of country is that?”

Frank Bowman, an emeritus professor of law at the University of Missouri, said it was Republicans who have misused the impeachment mechanism by proceeding with an inquiry without having a clear theory of wrongdoing. Democratic-led impeachment inquiries, he said, have been grounded in fact and constitutional theory — but that could change in the future.

“Once we go down this road, the temptation for both sides will become acute,” he said. “Because the Democrats are hardly saints, the temptation to use the precedents created by the other side will be strong.”

