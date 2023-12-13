For Nikki Haley, path to the nomination runs through New Hampshire

Buoyed by the support of popular Republican Governor Chris Sununu, Haley this week is doubling down on her efforts in the first-in-the-nation primary state, holding events in Manchester, Newport, Keene, and Atkinson as she makes the case that she is the GOP alternative to frontrunner Donald Trump. It’s still far from clear that she or anyone else can overtake him. But if Haley has a path to the nomination, it runs directly through New Hampshire.

New Hampshire loves Nikki Haley, that is — a message from her campaign merchandise that’s reflected in a cache of recent polls, dozens of interviews with voters here, and, on Tuesday, her snagging the most prized endorsement in New Hampshire politics .

Haley’s growing base of support includes men and women, veterans in their 60s and college students still in their teens. Crucially, her fans include both registered Republicans and independents, who can vote in New Hampshire’s GOP primary and are the state’s largest voting bloc.

Some of the New Hampshire voters supporting Haley have backed Democrats in past elections, but in interviews, many said they most recently voted for Trump, and are now looking for a candidate without his legal and personal baggage. Many pointed to Haley’s youth — at 51, she is decades younger than 77-year-old Trump and 81-year-old President Joe Biden — as well as her experience leading South Carolina as governor and representing the United States at the UN.

Just six weeks before the Jan. 23 primary, Haley has climbed into a convincing second place here. She’s hoping a strong finish in New Hampshire makes her the leading non-Trump candidate, momentum that would carry her into a strong position in another early state, her native South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

One Haley convert is Joann Marshall, 80, a widow who lives in Belmont, N.H. She has voted for Trump in the past, but now “he drives me crazy,” she said with a laugh. “I just sort of wish he wasn’t running at all.”

Living off Social Security benefits — the lowest income she has ever had, she said — Marshall said she felt the strain of higher prices as she purchased groceries for a large Thanksgiving gathering last month. She sees Haley as the best choice on the economy and national security, as well as on social issues that are sticky for Republicans, such as abortion.

“The biggest problem with the Republican party is the fact that they’ve got to get over this abortion issue,” Marshall said. “A woman should be allowed to do what she wants. [Haley] is the only one that I can see that doesn’t have a strong stance of no, it’s this way or the highway.”

“I like what she has to say,” she added.

As governor of South Carolina, Haley signed a 20-week abortion ban, and has said she would have been willing to sign a far stricter one. But she has also preached pragmatism and called for consensus on the divisive issue, emphasizing that Congress is unlikely to pass a strict law preventing abortions and focusing on areas of potential agreement, such as adoption and access to contraception.

For many voters, the decision to support Haley is a practical one: They expect the general electorate will see her as a more appealing alternative to Trump and other Republican rivals, such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Haley is “the most electable Republican candidate,” said 62-year-old Steve Tourangeau, of Milford, N.H. “People are starting to realize getting [Trump] back is not going to fix today’s problems.”

Jim Ainsworth, a retiree who lives in Hillsborough, N.H., said he’s hoping one of the second-tier candidates emerges as a clear alternative to Trump. Haley is on his short list, along with DeSantis and former New Jersey governor Christie.

“I want the party to win,” said Ainsworth, 73.

Despite Haley’s rise, she and the rest of the field still trail Trump by double digits in polls of GOP voters in early states and the nation. While DeSantis has long claimed to be locked in a two-person race with Trump, Haley is beginning to encroach on that distinction. She has overtaken DeSantis among New Hampshire voters, leads him in her native South Carolina, and is close behind him in Iowa, polls show. In New Hampshire, she is bolstered by her appeal to independent voters; in other early states, only registered Republicans can participate in the primary process.

“She has achieved what every candidate wanted to achieve this year, which is to be emerging as the main Trump alternative late in the cycle,” said Fergus Cullen, a former chair of the New Hampshire GOP.

Haley is consolidating votes from the “maybe Trumpers” and the “not-again Trumpers,” Cullen said, support that will only grow if more GOP candidates drop out of the primary race.

Still, Cullen said, “this is her path to, like, 30 percent. I’m not sure this is her path to 50 percent plus one.”

Some voters have been sold on Haley for months. As he waited for her to speak at a recent campaign stop at the Derry Opera House, 39-year-old Chris Connolly said he’s been backing Haley since the first Republican debate, when “she impressed the heck out of me.” A registered Republican, Connolly said he hopes the field narrows until Haley faces Trump head-to-head.

But winning the nomination will also require Haley to draw votes from her other Republican rivals. The overlap in supporters between Haley and Christie is apparent in polls and voter interviews; at campaign events for each candidate, many voters say they are choosing between the two, who have both positioned themselves at the more moderate end of the GOP field.

Either would benefit from the other’s exit from the race, polls indicate. That has some in GOP circles calling for Christie to bow out and back Haley, since her support exceeds his in the surveys; if Christie got into the presidential race to defeat Trump, some analysts argue, the best move he could make would be to stand down and back Haley. So far, though, Christie has shown no sign of backing down, pledging to remain in the race and calling on Haley to more directly criticize Trump.

Earlier this fall, Susan Burrow, 67, was among those voters choosing between Haley and Christie. With two sons on active duty in the Army and Navy, the Amherst, N.H., resident said, “foreign policy is huge to us,” and she listened carefully to what both candidates had to say about the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel. Burrow wanted a candidate who would “represent us to the world in a way that’s not cringeworthy,” she said.

Christie appealed to her. But since she hails from the New York area, Burrow remembered Christie’s involvement in the 2013 “Bridgegate” scandal, when New Jersey authorities directed lane closures near the George Washington Bridge in an apparent act of political retribution to a local mayor. (Christie has denied knowing about the closures before they took place.)

Ultimately, Burrow decided, Christie seemed more “hard-edged” than Haley, who she predicted would prove more likable in places such as the midwest. At the end of November, Burrow settled on Haley, cementing her choice with the purchase of a Haley campaign bumper sticker.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff.