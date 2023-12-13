Waiting for health care in Canada

With 466 physicians for every 100,000 residents, Massachusetts has by far the highest ratio of doctors to population of any state in the union. Given such an abundance of medical talent, patients in the Bay State ought to have some of the shortest wait times in America to see a physician.

But as countless Massachusetts residents can attest, that isn’t the case. The Commonwealth may be a health care mecca, but accessing that care is often a frustrating exercise in waiting . . . and waiting . . . and waiting. In its 2022 Survey of Physician Appointment Wait Times, the physician search firm Merritt Hawkins found that getting an appointment to see a doctor takes longer in the Boston area than in all but one of the 15 major metropolitan areas it examined. (Only in Portland, Ore., are wait times longer than in Boston.) To see a cardiologist in Boston requires waiting an average of 29 days; for an obstetrics-gynecology appointment, the average delay is 35 days; for family medicine, 40 days; for dermatology, 50 days.

Why such long wait times? Merritt Hawkins cites a slew of potential explanations, including patient demographics, disease incidence, income levels, lifestyle choices, rates of insurance coverage, and physician practice patterns. The backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, when a large share of the public was forced to postpone or go without many kinds of medical care, exacerbated the bottleneck.

Advertisement

Commonwealth Fund

Meanwhile, writes Oliver Kharraz, a physician and founder of the digital health marketplace Zocdoc, while demand for care is rising, the supply is contracting. “Staffing shortages abound,” he observed recently in STAT. An estimated 1 in 5 health care workers have quit their jobs since 2020 and “in 2021 alone, 117,000 physicians left the workforce while fewer than 40,000 joined it.”

Advertisement

Making all these factors worse is the distortion of the health care market caused by our reliance on third-party payers.

Thanks to tax preferences dating back two generations, patients have come to expect most medical treatment and procedures — even routine prescriptions — to be covered by health insurance. Consequently, insurers wield far more economic clout than patients do. Providers — doctors, hospitals, urgent care facilities — are forced to accommodate the demands of insurance companies, since it is they who pay the tab. When patients think someone else is paying most of their health care costs, they feel little pressure to learn what those costs actually are — and providers feel little pressure to compete on price or value. Add to all that the plethora of coverage mandates imposed by state and federal governments and it is no wonder that health care pressures have grown intolerable. Many medical practices won’t take new patients. Result: People can’t get the care they want, or can’t get it from the providers they prefer, or can’t get it without having to hunker down for a long wait.

But there is this consolation, even for those of us who live in Massachusetts: We aren’t in Canada.

For reasons I have never been able to understand, Canadians express an abnormal pride in their nation’s single-payer health care system. Bizarrely, it is the feature of Canadian life they extol above all others. In a 2019 nationwide survey for the Association for Canadian Studies, a whopping 73 percent of respondents said that their country’s publicly funded universal health system was most important to them as a source of personal or collective pride in Canada. It outranked everything else, including the Canadian flag, the national anthem, the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, the armed forces, the country’s bilingualism, and all of Canada’s professional sports teams.

Advertisement

And yet, as the Macdonald-Laurier Institute, a Canadian think tank, noted when those results were published, “study after study ranks Canadian health care below” that of most countries in the 38-member Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, or OECD. “We outperform many poor, undeveloped nations, but this is surely not a cause for pride.”

Another Canadian policy center, the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute, each year releases “Waiting Your Turn,” an annual estimate of health care wait times, based on a survey of physicians in 12 medical specialties. In its 2023 report, published this month, the institute found significant variations among provinces and medical fields, but the overall picture was grim: The median wait time in Canada for medically necessary diagnostic or surgical procedures is now 27.7 weeks. Between getting a referral from a primary care physician to getting the necessary treatment, Canadians can expect to wait more than six months. That is the longest gap ever recorded in the survey’s history — triple what it was in 1993.

Even procedures as simple as an ultrasound or MRI, something Americans can typically access within days, can take weeks or months to schedule north of the border. In 2023, according to the new report, Canadians were waiting 5.3 weeks for an ultrasound, 6.6 weeks for a CT scan, and 12.9 weeks for an MRI scan.

Advertisement

In the Fraser Institute’s words: “Waiting for treatment has become a defining characteristic of Canadian health care.” For Americans, thankfully, the picture is not nearly that bleak. But it could come to that. For years, progressive advocates and politicians like Ralph Nader and Bernie Sanders have wanted to remake the American system along Canadian lines. If they prevail, the current waiting game — even in Massachusetts — will be remembered as the good old days. Now we may be waiting, on average, 20 or 30 days to see a specialist or get treatment scheduled. Follow Canada’s lead, and we’ll be waiting 20 or 30 weeks.