Many Jews see Claudine Gay even if she doesn’t see us

Last week, as I watched Claudine Gay of Harvard University, Liz Magill of the University of Pennsylvania (who has since resigned), and Sally Kornbluth of MIT, the presidents of some of the most prestigious universities in America, testify about the rise of antisemitism on their campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, my mind went to that quote. Like McCarthy, all three wanted to show us their record, but they failed to tell us how they feel about the rising tide of antisemitism on US college campuses.

When Senator Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota ran for president in 1968, his greatest struggle came with perhaps the most important constituency among Democratic voters: Black Americans. That spring, uncomfortable with speaking from the heart rather than the head, McCarthy told a room of Black activists in Washington, D.C., “Go look at my record” on civil rights. A member of the audience shouted out, “Record, hell. Tell us what you feel!”

From that perspective, their testimony was more than simply a public relations disaster. It was a reminder that the fight against antisemitism is one that we Jews largely wage on our own.

Since the hearing, media focus has been on the gotcha questions posed by Republican Representative Elise Stefanik of New York. Repeatedly, Stefanik asked whether calls for the genocide of the Jewish people violated the codes of conduct at each school. Repeatedly, the three presidents dodged and weaved, delivering robotic answers that sounded as if a team of lawyers had spent hours massaging any emotion out of them.

To be sure, Stefanik becoming indignant about antisemitism is like a Ku Klux Klan member decrying white racism. Stefanik has had little to say when her fellow House Republicans have trafficked in antisemitic tropes. She has joined her colleagues in turning Jewish philanthropist George Soros into an antisemitic whipping boy and even tacitly endorsed the right-wing great replacement theory, which posits that Jews encourage illegal immigration in order to dilute the white population.

For Stefanik, accusations of antisemitism are nothing more than a tool she wields to attack Democrats and liberals. But that doesn’t let the three presidents off the hook.

The more revelatory moment of the hearings was when Gay was asked what she would say to a prospective Jewish student’s family. “Could you look them in the eye and tell them that their son or daughter would be safe and feel safe and welcome on your campus?” asked Representative Kevin Kiley of California.

“We are absolutely committed to student safety,” Gay answered.

Kiley pushed back, “I didn’t ask that question about your commitment,” he noted, “I said, could you look them in the eye right now, the family of a prospective Jewish student, and assure them that their son or daughter would feel safe and welcome on your campus?

“We are taking every step to ensure their physical and their psychological safety, and I stand by that,” Gay said.

It’s difficult to imagine a response that is more cold, bloodless, and unempathetic.

What parent of a Jewish student would feel reassured by that answer? Over the past several months, there has been a terrifying increase in antisemitic incidents on American college campuses — and Jewish students feel “beleaguered” and under assault, with 73 percent saying they’ve experienced or witnessed antisemitism on campus this school year.

Kiley offered Gay the chance to speak from the heart about how traumatizing these incidents have been for Jewish college students on her campus and elsewhere.

In Gay’s oral testimony, she noted that “many in our Harvard Jewish community are hurting and experiencing grief, fear, and trauma,” so it’s not as if she hasn’t heard these stories. This was Gay’s opportunity to help members of Congress — and the larger public — move beyond legalistic talking points and political catchphrases to understand the anguish and fear that is so palpable in the Jewish community. Coming from a non-Jewish voice, such testimony would have had a seismic impact — not just on explaining the issue to other non-Jews but on showing solidarity with the Jewish community. This was a moment to tell us how she felt — not to show us her record.

Gay’s answer showed that she doesn’t get it.

It reminded me of a story I heard from a board member at a public university. He described a recent meeting that featured both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian speakers. All of the pro-Israel speakers expressed their empathy and anguish over the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. Not one of the pro-Palestinian speakers, he bemoaned, expressed any sympathy for Israeli victims of Hamas terrorism or American Jews, who have been the victims of antisemitic violence or harassment. As a Jew, he noticed, but he said he suspected few others did.

American Jews notice who reached out to us after Oct. 7 — and those who didn’t.

We notice the friends whose Twitter and Facebook feeds are full of concern over the plight of Palestinians in Gaza but none for the Israeli hostages still languishing in Hamas’s subterranean tunnels.

We notice the people who once railed against police brutality directed at Black Americans or anti-Asian violence but have been loudly silent when it comes to swastikas scrawled on synagogue walls or Jewish students spat on, punched, or jeered at because they were wearing a yarmulke.

What so many American Jews are seeking is not a full-throated defense of Israel or but rather the reassurance that we are heard and that others understand the fear and anxiety that so many of us feel right now. And it’s not happening.

Now some might argue that this isn’t the job of a university president, especially when appearing at a hearing that so clearly was intended to hoist them by their own petard. Maybe their answers rested on solid legal ground. Maybe they were the victims of hostile questioning from Republicans.

But for me and many other Jews, these defenses ring hollow. Each of these presidents is a community leader. They have a responsibility to make those who attend and work at their universities — and those who graduated from them — feel not just safe but seen. They completely failed in that effort.

So we must ask: How can we trust them when they don’t even see us?

Michael A. Cohen is a columnist for MSNBC and a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. He writes the political newsletter Truth and Consequences.